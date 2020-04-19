 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Toilet Aids for Disabled Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

The global Toilet Aids for Disabled market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Toilet Aids for Disabled market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Toilet Aids for Disabled market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Toilet Aids for Disabled market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Toilet Aids for Disabled market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Etac
Performance Health (Patterson)
Sunrise Medical
Bischoff & Bischoff
Drive Medical
RCN Medizin
Handicare
Invacare
MEYRA
GMS Rehabilitation
Prism Medical UK
Ortho XXI
ArjoHuntleigh
Hewi Heinrich Wilke
K Care Healthcare Equipment
Juvo Solutions
GF Health Products

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
Elevated Toilet Seats
Wiping Aids
Toilet Chair & Frames
Others

Segment by Application
Home Care
Commercial Facilities
Public Settings

Each market player encompassed in the Toilet Aids for Disabled market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Toilet Aids for Disabled market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

