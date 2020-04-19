Vacuum Packaging Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Vacuum Packaging Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Vacuum Packaging industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Vacuum packaging is airtight packing method of the product prior to sealing. It is useful in removing the atmospheric oxygen from the container to increase the shelf life of edible items and to reduce the volume of the package. It also inhibits the growth of microbial organisms such as bacteria and fungi and prevents evaporation of the volatile components. It is used to store dry food items such as nuts, cereals, packaged meats, cheese, coffee and potato chips over a long period of time. In addition, it is used to store fresh vegetables, fruits, liquids for a shorter period of time. Vacuum packaging also helps to store non-food items like bedding, clothes, soft toys etc. as it reduces the volume of the package.

The upcoming technology “Intelligent Packaging” with the use of RFID technology provides opportunity to the vacuum packaging market. Intelligent packaging helps the users to assess the quality of the materials inside the packaging due to its ability to sense and detect the external as well as internal changes in the product.

The key players in the market are:

Amcor Limited

Berry Plastics Corporation

Linpac Packaging Limited

Bemis Company

Sealed Air Corporation etc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Vacuum Packaging By Packaging Material

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Others (Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyester)

Vacuum Packaging By Machinery

Thermoformers

External Vacuum Sealers

Tray-Sealing Machines

Others (Vacuum Chamber Machines, Mini Vacuum Machines)

Vacuum Packaging By Pack Type

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Vacuum Packaging By Application:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods

Others (Consumer Goods)

Vacuum Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Vacuum Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Vacuum Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Vacuum Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Vacuum Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis By Packaging Material

Chapter 6 Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis By Machinery

Chapter 7 Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis By Pack Type

Chapter 8 Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 9 Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Vacuum Packaging Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Vacuum Packaging Industry

