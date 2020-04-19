Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Research Report and Overview on Connected Living Room Market, 2019-2021

The global Connected Living Room market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Connected Living Room market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Connected Living Room market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Connected Living Room market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Connected Living Room market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
Geographically the global connected living room market has been broadly segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Rest of the World (RoW) and Europe. North America led the global connected living room market in 2015. Asia Pacific is the most attractive region in the global connected living room market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period 2016 to 2024. High penetration rate of consumer electronics and transformation of living rooms are driving the market in North America.
Some of the key strategy adopted by the key players in the global connected living room market includes focus in research and development, product development, acquiring other companies which are operating in the same line of business as the company.The key players operating in the global connected living room market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon, South Korea), Seimens AG (Munich, Germany), Eaton Corporation (Dublin, Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (Rueil Malmaison, Franc), General Electric (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (Ferguson, U.S.), Rockwell Automation Inc. (Milwaukee, U.S.), Littelfuse Inc. (Chicago, U.S.), Toshiba Corp. (Tokyo, Japan) and Hitachi, Ltd.( Tokyo, Japan).
This report provides strategic analysis of the connected living room market and the growth forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. The report covers competitive analysis of various market segments based on by components and product type and an in depth cross sectional analysis of the connected living room market is provided across different geographic segments.
The Connected Living Room market has been segmented as follows:
Global Connected Living Room Market: By Components
- Sensors
- Thermostats
- Cameras
- Data Storage System
- Communication Devices
- Others
Global Connected Living Room Market: By Product Type
- Consumers computing
- TV systems
- Set-top boxes
- Gaming Consoles
- Security Systems
- Smart Plugs
- Wireless Speakers
- Others
Global Connected Living Room Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East
- Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Connected Living Room market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Connected Living Room market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Connected Living Room Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Connected Living Room market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Connected Living Room market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
