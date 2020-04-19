Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2029

The global Waterproofing Chemicals market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Waterproofing Chemicals market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Waterproofing Chemicals market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Waterproofing Chemicals market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Waterproofing Chemicals market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. The companies included in this reports are major global/regional players which are catering to all types of end use markets such as Construction, Automotive, Leather, Textile, Electronics etc. such as Archroma Management LLC in textiles and Liquipel LLC in electronics .

Key players profiled in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie GmbH, W.R. Grace and Company and Other major market players. Prominent regional company profiles have also been mentioned such as Pidilite Industries Limited, MUHU (China) Construction Materials, RPM International Inc. etc. The Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable). Competitive Analysis as well as SWOT analysis of top companies have been provided in this report.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

The primary research sources consists of key officials from the companies mentioned in competition landscape, other mid-small size company representatives, industry experts, volunteers from industrial associations etc. In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global waterproofing chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Product Analysis

Bitumen

TPO

EPDM

PVC

PTFE

Silicone

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Technology Analysis

Sheet Membrane

Liquid Coated Membrane

Cementitious Waterproofing

Others

Waterproofing chemicals Market – End Use Analysis

Construction

Infrastructure

Automotive

Textile and Leather

Others

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Waterproofing Chemicals market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Waterproofing Chemicals market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Waterproofing Chemicals Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Waterproofing Chemicals market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Waterproofing Chemicals market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Waterproofing Chemicals market report?

A critical study of the Waterproofing Chemicals market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Waterproofing Chemicals market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Waterproofing Chemicals landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Waterproofing Chemicals market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Waterproofing Chemicals market share and why? What strategies are the Waterproofing Chemicals market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Waterproofing Chemicals market? What factors are negatively affecting the Waterproofing Chemicals market growth? What will be the value of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market by the end of 2029?

