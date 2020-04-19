World coronavirus Dispatch: Polyglycolic Acid Market to 2019 – Investment Analysis, Overview and Industry Insights

The latest study on the Polyglycolic Acid market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Polyglycolic Acid market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Polyglycolic Acid market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Polyglycolic Acid market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Polyglycolic Acid market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Polyglycolic Acid Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Polyglycolic Acid market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Polyglycolic Acid market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of polyglycolic acid vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario of the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of polyglycolic acid for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by application segments in each region.The report provides the size of the polyglycolic acid market for 2014 and forecast for the next nine years up to 2023. Size of the global polyglycolic acid market has been provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons and kilo grams, while market revenue for regions is in US$ Mn and US$ thousand. The market size and forecast for each product segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types of raw materials. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global marketMarket estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for polyglycolic acid has been derived by analyzing the global and regional trends pertaining to demand from major applications in all regions and countries. Propensity to adapt to new technologies has been accounted for while estimating demand for polyglycolic acid in individual regions.

The global polyglycolic acid market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Country segmentations of Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa have been depicted in kilo grams and US$ thousand due to limited size of the market. The market scenario in North America and Europe has been forecast in tons and US$ Mn. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global polyglycolic acid market, split by regions. The application split of the market has been derived using the top-down approach for each regional market separately with the global product segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Kureha Corporation is the sole commercial-scale manufacturer of PGA in the world; hence, global demand is a function of marketability of PGA products from Kureha Corporation. A conservative approach has been adopted in this study to estimate demand for PGA in light of the information available pertaining to Kureha Corporation\’s scale of operations. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. The polyglycolic acid market for medical applications is unorganized; few companies manufacture PGA in limited quantities.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kureha PGA, LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd., and Teleflex, Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Polyglycolic Acid Market – Application Analysis

Medical

Packaging

Shale Gas Extraction

Others (Including Agriculture, Civil Engineering Resins, and Filters)

Polyglycolic Acid Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



COVID-19 Impact on Polyglycolic Acid Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polyglycolic Acid market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Polyglycolic Acid market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

