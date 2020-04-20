Acrylic Fibers Market Trends Product Demand, Application, Growth, Analysis, Region and Forecasts 2026| Aksa Akrilik, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Mitsubishi Rayon Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Acrylic Fibers Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Acrylic Fibers market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Acrylic Fibers market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Acrylic Fibers market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Acrylic Fibers market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1637820/global-acrylic-fibers-market

Leading players of the global Acrylic Fibers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Acrylic Fibers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Acrylic Fibers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Acrylic Fibers market.

The major players that are operating in the global Acrylic Fibers market are: Aksa Akrilik, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Taekwang, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray, DOLAN GmbH, SDF Group, Yousuf Dewan, Indian Acrylics, Pasupati Acrylon, Vardhman, Sinopec, Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber, CNPC, Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group, Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Global Acrylic Fibers Market by Product Type: Wet Spinning, Dry Spinning

Global Acrylic Fibers Market by Application: Garment Industry, Home Textiles, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Acrylic Fibers market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Acrylic Fibers market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Acrylic Fibers market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Acrylic Fibers market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Acrylic Fibers market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Acrylic Fibers market

Highlighting important trends of the global Acrylic Fibers market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Acrylic Fibers market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Acrylic Fibers market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1637820/global-acrylic-fibers-market

Table Of Content

1 Acrylic Fibers Market Overview

1.1 Acrylic Fibers Product Overview

1.2 Acrylic Fibers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wet Spinning

1.2.2 Dry Spinning

1.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Acrylic Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Acrylic Fibers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Acrylic Fibers Industry

1.5.1.1 Acrylic Fibers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Acrylic Fibers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Acrylic Fibers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Fibers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Fibers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Fibers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acrylic Fibers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Fibers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Fibers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Fibers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Fibers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Fibers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Acrylic Fibers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Acrylic Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Acrylic Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Acrylic Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Acrylic Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Acrylic Fibers by Application

4.1 Acrylic Fibers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Garment Industry

4.1.2 Home Textiles

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Acrylic Fibers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Acrylic Fibers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Acrylic Fibers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Acrylic Fibers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Acrylic Fibers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Acrylic Fibers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Acrylic Fibers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers by Application

5 North America Acrylic Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Acrylic Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Acrylic Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Fibers Business

10.1 Aksa Akrilik

10.1.1 Aksa Akrilik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aksa Akrilik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Aksa Akrilik Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Aksa Akrilik Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.1.5 Aksa Akrilik Recent Development

10.2 Dralon

10.2.1 Dralon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dralon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dralon Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Aksa Akrilik Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.2.5 Dralon Recent Development

10.3 Aditya Birla Group

10.3.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aditya Birla Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Aditya Birla Group Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Aditya Birla Group Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.3.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

10.4 Exlan

10.4.1 Exlan Corporation Information

10.4.2 Exlan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Exlan Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Exlan Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.4.5 Exlan Recent Development

10.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Recent Development

10.6 Taekwang

10.6.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

10.6.2 Taekwang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Taekwang Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Taekwang Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.6.5 Taekwang Recent Development

10.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation

10.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

10.8.1 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.8.5 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Recent Development

10.9 Kaltex Fibers

10.9.1 Kaltex Fibers Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kaltex Fibers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kaltex Fibers Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kaltex Fibers Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.9.5 Kaltex Fibers Recent Development

10.10 Toray

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Acrylic Fibers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toray Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toray Recent Development

10.11 DOLAN GmbH

10.11.1 DOLAN GmbH Corporation Information

10.11.2 DOLAN GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 DOLAN GmbH Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DOLAN GmbH Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.11.5 DOLAN GmbH Recent Development

10.12 SDF Group

10.12.1 SDF Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 SDF Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SDF Group Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SDF Group Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.12.5 SDF Group Recent Development

10.13 Yousuf Dewan

10.13.1 Yousuf Dewan Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yousuf Dewan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Yousuf Dewan Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yousuf Dewan Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.13.5 Yousuf Dewan Recent Development

10.14 Indian Acrylics

10.14.1 Indian Acrylics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Indian Acrylics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Indian Acrylics Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Indian Acrylics Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.14.5 Indian Acrylics Recent Development

10.15 Pasupati Acrylon

10.15.1 Pasupati Acrylon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pasupati Acrylon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Pasupati Acrylon Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Pasupati Acrylon Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.15.5 Pasupati Acrylon Recent Development

10.16 Vardhman

10.16.1 Vardhman Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vardhman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Vardhman Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Vardhman Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.16.5 Vardhman Recent Development

10.17 Sinopec

10.17.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sinopec Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sinopec Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.17.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.18 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

10.18.1 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.18.5 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Recent Development

10.19 CNPC

10.19.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.19.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 CNPC Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 CNPC Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.19.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.20 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

10.20.1 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.20.5 Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Recent Development

10.21 Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

10.21.1 Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

10.21.2 Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber Acrylic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber Acrylic Fibers Products Offered

10.21.5 Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber Recent Development

11 Acrylic Fibers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Acrylic Fibers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Acrylic Fibers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.