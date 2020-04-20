Aluminum Welding Wires Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026| ESAB (Colfax Corporation), Lincoln Electric, ITW, Sumitomo Electric Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Aluminum Welding Wires market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market.
Leading players of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Aluminum Welding Wires market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market.
The major players that are operating in the global Aluminum Welding Wires market are: ESAB (Colfax Corporation), Lincoln Electric, ITW, Sumitomo Electric Industries, GARG INOX, Novametal Group, WA Group, ANAND ARC, KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş, Tianjin Bridge, Weld Atlantic, Changzhou Huatong Welding, Jinglei Welding, Shandong Juli Welding, Huaya Aluminium, Safra, Elisental
Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market by Product Type: Pure Aluminum Welding Wire, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire, Al-Si Alloy Welding Wire
Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market by Application: Transportation Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Appliance Industry, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Aluminum Welding Wires market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Aluminum Welding Wires market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Aluminum Welding Wires market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Aluminum Welding Wires Market Overview
1.1 Aluminum Welding Wires Product Overview
1.2 Aluminum Welding Wires Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Pure Aluminum Welding Wire
1.2.2 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire
1.2.3 Al-Si Alloy Welding Wire
1.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminum Welding Wires Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminum Welding Wires Industry
1.5.1.1 Aluminum Welding Wires Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Aluminum Welding Wires Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Aluminum Welding Wires Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminum Welding Wires Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Aluminum Welding Wires Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminum Welding Wires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Aluminum Welding Wires Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Aluminum Welding Wires Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminum Welding Wires Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminum Welding Wires as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Welding Wires Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminum Welding Wires Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Aluminum Welding Wires by Application
4.1 Aluminum Welding Wires Segment by Application
4.1.1 Transportation Industry
4.1.2 Shipbuilding Industry
4.1.3 Appliance Industry
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Aluminum Welding Wires Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Aluminum Welding Wires by Application
4.5.2 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires by Application
5 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Welding Wires Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Aluminum Welding Wires Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminum Welding Wires Business
10.1 ESAB (Colfax Corporation)
10.1.1 ESAB (Colfax Corporation) Corporation Information
10.1.2 ESAB (Colfax Corporation) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 ESAB (Colfax Corporation) Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ESAB (Colfax Corporation) Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.1.5 ESAB (Colfax Corporation) Recent Development
10.2 Lincoln Electric
10.2.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lincoln Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Lincoln Electric Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ESAB (Colfax Corporation) Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.2.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development
10.3 ITW
10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.3.2 ITW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ITW Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ITW Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.3.5 ITW Recent Development
10.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries
10.4.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.4.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development
10.5 GARG INOX
10.5.1 GARG INOX Corporation Information
10.5.2 GARG INOX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 GARG INOX Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 GARG INOX Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.5.5 GARG INOX Recent Development
10.6 Novametal Group
10.6.1 Novametal Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Novametal Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Novametal Group Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Novametal Group Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.6.5 Novametal Group Recent Development
10.7 WA Group
10.7.1 WA Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 WA Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 WA Group Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 WA Group Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.7.5 WA Group Recent Development
10.8 ANAND ARC
10.8.1 ANAND ARC Corporation Information
10.8.2 ANAND ARC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 ANAND ARC Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 ANAND ARC Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.8.5 ANAND ARC Recent Development
10.9 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş
10.9.1 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Corporation Information
10.9.2 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.9.5 KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş Recent Development
10.10 Tianjin Bridge
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Aluminum Welding Wires Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Tianjin Bridge Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tianjin Bridge Recent Development
10.11 Weld Atlantic
10.11.1 Weld Atlantic Corporation Information
10.11.2 Weld Atlantic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Weld Atlantic Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Weld Atlantic Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.11.5 Weld Atlantic Recent Development
10.12 Changzhou Huatong Welding
10.12.1 Changzhou Huatong Welding Corporation Information
10.12.2 Changzhou Huatong Welding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Changzhou Huatong Welding Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Changzhou Huatong Welding Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.12.5 Changzhou Huatong Welding Recent Development
10.13 Jinglei Welding
10.13.1 Jinglei Welding Corporation Information
10.13.2 Jinglei Welding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Jinglei Welding Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Jinglei Welding Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.13.5 Jinglei Welding Recent Development
10.14 Shandong Juli Welding
10.14.1 Shandong Juli Welding Corporation Information
10.14.2 Shandong Juli Welding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Shandong Juli Welding Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Shandong Juli Welding Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.14.5 Shandong Juli Welding Recent Development
10.15 Huaya Aluminium
10.15.1 Huaya Aluminium Corporation Information
10.15.2 Huaya Aluminium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Huaya Aluminium Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Huaya Aluminium Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.15.5 Huaya Aluminium Recent Development
10.16 Safra
10.16.1 Safra Corporation Information
10.16.2 Safra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Safra Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Safra Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.16.5 Safra Recent Development
10.17 Elisental
10.17.1 Elisental Corporation Information
10.17.2 Elisental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Elisental Aluminum Welding Wires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Elisental Aluminum Welding Wires Products Offered
10.17.5 Elisental Recent Development
11 Aluminum Welding Wires Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Aluminum Welding Wires Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Aluminum Welding Wires Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
