Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.
The deployment of smart meters in emerging nations of the APAC region is gaining immense traction. The focus on conservation of energy is driving the deployment in these countries. The development of smart grids and burgeoning smart meter deployment across the region is anticipated to bolster the meter data management market. Also, China’s commitment to green development is another key driver for investments in the smart grid as well as AMI rollouts till 2020.
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Diehl Metering GmbH
- Eaton Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc
- Itron Inc
- Kamstrup A/S
- Landis+Gyr Group AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
APAC countries, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are noticing increasing adoption of EVs, which is accelerating the number of EV charge stations. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. . In 2019, Royal Dutch Shell launched EV chargers at petrol stations in Singapore. Also, the Malaysian government has taken initiatives for the development of EV charging stations across the country. It is anticipated that the country will have ~3,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2019. Further, the government of Thailand aims to have ~690 EV charging stations by 2036. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Offering
- Software
- Services
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type
- Gas
- Water
- Electricity
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Application
- Smart Grid
- Microgrid
- Energy Storage
- EV Charging
- Others
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
