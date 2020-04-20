Asia Pacific Quartz Market witnessing high growth during forecast period 2020-2027 | Leading Players Caesarstone, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sibelco NV, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The Asia Pacific quartz market is accounted to US$ 2,593.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,748.1 Mn by 2027.

Quartz is a mineral form of SiO2 stable at low temperatures and pressures. It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountaintops and the primary constituent of river, beach, and desert sand. One of the major properties of quartz crystals is the ability to vibrate at a precise frequency. Due to its high precise frequencies, quartz crystals are used to make extremely accurate time-keeping instruments and equipment that can transmit radio and television signals with precise and stable frequencies.

Enhanced electrical conductivity and high thermal stability have increased its application for the creation of silicon metal, which has great usage in semiconductor applications. It is used to create pots, windows, poles, tubes, and other Quartz glass products. It is widely utilized in electronic devices such as computers, cell phones, televisions, radios, electronic games, portable music devices to manufacture various components. Electrical appliances contain quartz chips that are used in multiple electronics and electrical devices. The flourishing electronics industry across regions like India, Japan, China, and South Korea, are propelling the market growth of Quartz. Quartz is used in construction applications for cement and ceramic, glass production, which is a structural component across various construction applications. It is also used in the construction of railway tracks as a ballast. Subsequently, the development of the construction industry in the regions of India and China is flourishing Quartz market growth. The presence of these emerging regions that are favorable to the growth of various end-user industries is enhancing the overall growth of the quartz market in the region. The Quartz finds its application in the solar energy as photovoltaic solar cells, the rising solar energy demands and applications from various regions of South Korea, India, and China are bound to increase the demand for Quartz in APAC.

Market Insights

Rising demand for synthetic quartz to favor the Asia Pacific quartz market

Synthetic quartz offers various beneficial properties such as resistance to acids, corrosion, high temperatures, impact, wear, compression, bending, and infiltration. Therefore, it is extensively used in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Synthetic quartz is most prominently used in optical components that are used in wavelength lasers of microlithography projection systems. The optical components made of synthetic quartz are used to transmit high-energy ultraviolet laser radiation for producing large-scale integrated circuits. Synthetic quartz components are highly resistant to laser, which makes them suitable for high-power or short-wavelength lasers. Synthetic quartz is also used to manufacture crucibles that pull a single crystal silicon used to produce semiconductor devices and solar cells. High purity quartz is further used for single crystal ingots from silicon metal in the solar industry. Currently, most of the quartz crystals used in optical instruments and electronic components are produced in laboratories instead of extracting from mines. Therefore, the easy availability of synthetic quartz and its application in various industries, such as electronics & electrical, automotive, and construction, is among the factors boosting the demand for synthetic quartz.

Product Insights

The quartz market, by product, is segmented into quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz glass, quartz crystal, quartz sand, and others. The quartz surface and tile segment accounted for the largest share of the quartz market in 2018. Moreover, the high-purity quartz segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Quartz surface and tile segment holds the dominant share in the Asia Pacific market as it is increasingly used for creating building surfaces. Quartz is used in the flooring application in various industrial, residential, and commercials sector as a cost-effective alternative to granite and marble. Quartz is mainly used in kitchen countertops and bathroom floors. Therefore, the rapid expansion of the construction sector in the developed and developing countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea is projected to provide a huge market opportunity for producers of quartz surface and tiles. This further propels the growth of quartz market in Asia Pacific.

End-User Industry Insights

Based on end-use industry, the quartz market has been segmented into electronics and semiconductor, solar, buildings and construction, medical, optics and telecommunication and others. The electronics and semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share of the quartz market in 2018. Moreover, the buildings and construction segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The quartz surface and tiles offer various advantages, such as flexibility, non-porous, low maintenance, stain-resistant, and affordable. Owing to these advantages, the building and construction segment is likely to propel in the developed and developing countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea. The availability of quartz surface and tiles in variety of colors, patterns, and finishes is an adding benefit for the customers to opt for these materials in building and construction sector.

ASIA PACIFIC QUARTZ MARKET SEGMENTATION

Quartz Market, by Product

Quartz Surface and Tile

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Glass

Quartz Crystal

Quartz Sand

Others

Quartz Market, by End-User Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor

Solar

Building and Construction

Medical

Optics and Telecommunication

Others

Company Profiles

Caesarstone Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Sibelco NV

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Saint Gobain S.A.

Creswick Quartz

Quartz Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Baba Quartz

