Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen By 2025

Third Party Logistics market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 298.7 Bn in 2017 to US$ 467.5 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Reducing overall operational cost and focus on managing timely delivery is fueling the APAC third party logistics market. Logistics is the core area of the third party logistics (3PL) firms and their proficiency in this areas is always superior to that of the core companies. 3PL firms have the expertise to keep IT systems updated and deliver the logistic services more time & cost effectively along with this they own the ability to meet the technical requirements.

Moreover, 3PL firms also help to reduce inventory cost and can strategize to reduce a company’s overall shipping & delivery costs as well. The core companies may not have that time or expertise to keep logistic services and systems updated. The company often face challenges meeting timely delivery of products during high business growth, thereby driving the third party logistics market in APAC. This factor has created a potential market space for APAC third party logistics market.

The mounting application of software solutions is anticipated to fuel the APAC third party logistics market growth. Logistic is the complex process which involves flow of multiple goods and information across network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexities can be handled using software systems which allows to analyze real time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improve lead times, reduce excess inventory levels, help in resolving warehousing issues, and decrease inventory costs. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for the third party investing in automation and digitization. In coming years, the 3PL firms are expected to shift towards mobile technology in order to reduce the paper records.

China is anticipated to leads the third party logistics market across the APAC region through the forecast period. China is the important automobile markets in APAC. Further, the country occupies the lion’s share in the third party logistics market. The factors such as continual urbanization, strong economic growth, and growth in middle-class population supported the growth in domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods for everyday consumption, personal automobiles, household items, and luxury items.

