Automated Parking Systems Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2025 – Nissei Build Industries, IHI, Dongyang Menics, 5BY2

An automated parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage.

Major Key Players of the Automated Parking Systems Market are:

KLAUS Multiparking, FATA Automation, Unitronics, EITO&GLOBAL, CityLift Parking, Automotion Parking Systems, CITYparking, Parkmatic, Dayang Parking, Aksioma, PARKPLUS, Robotic Parking Systems, Skyline Parking, Katopark, Nissei Build Industries, IHI, Dongyang Menics, 5BY2

Major Types of Automated Parking Systems covered are:

Fully Automated Parking Systems

Semi Automated Parking Systems

Major Applications of Automated Parking Systems covered are:

Residential

Office Building

Mall

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated Parking Systems Market Size

2.2 Automated Parking Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automated Parking Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automated Parking Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automated Parking Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Automated Parking Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Breakdown Data by End User

