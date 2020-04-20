Automotive Chassis Market Growth and Forecast Report By 2027 |Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. , AL-KO , BENTELER International AG , CIE Automotive SA , Continental AG

The automotive chassis is the primary supporting structure of automobile to which total vehicle load is applied. It is the carrying unit of the vehicle as all the components such as wheels, axils, transmission system, including the body of the motor vehicle is mounted on it. Chassis is responsible for supporting the load of engine, gearbox, shaft and even goods and passenger in the vehicle. Besides, it serves different functions such as withstanding the force caused due to sudden braking, acceleration and stresses caused due to adverse road conditions.

The automotive chassis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising sales of commercial vehicles and demands for vehicles with better mileage. However, shared mobility is a major factor affecting the growth of the automotive industry and in turn, impacting the automotive chassis market. Nonetheless, growing sales of light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the automotive chassis market during the forecast period.

The “Global Automotive Chassis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive chassis market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, vehicle-type and geography. The global automotive chassis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive chassis market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive chassis market is segmented on the basis of type, material and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as backbone chassis, ladder chassis, monocoque chassis and modular chassis. On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as Al-alloy, carbon fibre composite, high speed steel and mild steel. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as electric vehicles, LCVs, HCVs and passenger cars.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive chassis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive chassis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive chassis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive chassis market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive chassis companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

