Automotive Fuse Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth

An automotive fuse is an electrical component which is designed to protect other components, devices, and wiring from any damage that might occur due to over current flow. Most of automotive fuses are designed for 12V electrical systems, so they are primarily recognized by an amperage rating. Further, this rating refers to the maximum amount of amperage that the fuse can handle before it fails. Automotive fuses are usually contained within fuse boxes, but some applications also use inline fuses.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Blade, Glass tube, Semiconductor, Others), Application (Auxiliary, Engine, Charge Inlet, Battery, PCU, Onboard, Traction Motor), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Mild Hybrid Vehicles (48 V)), Voltage (12 & 24 V, 24 To 48 V, 49 To 150 V, 151 To 300 V, Greater Than 300 V)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Usage of High-Power Fuses

Market Growth Drivers: Augmented Use of Electronic Components in The Vehicles

Rising Application of High-Voltage Architecture

Restraints: Limited Improvement in the Field of Low-Voltage Fuses

Challenges: Disorganized Aftermarket in the Fuse Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Fuse Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Automotive Fuse Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Automotive Fuse Market Forecast

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automotive Fuse market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Automotive Fuse market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Automotive Fuse market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

