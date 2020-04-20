Automotive Hose Market Demand, Scope and Global Competitive Insights 2027 | Continental, Parker Hannifin Corp, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Manuli Hydraulics

Automotive hose is an empty tube structure which deliberately transfer solutions across the vehicles. It is made up of either rubber or plastic. There are various type of automotive hose available in the market such as nylon automotive hose, tygon automotive hose, and neoprene automotive hose which has its application in passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, as well as light commercial vehicle. The increase in number of vehicle production, as well as growing safety concern among the public are some of the major driver which further fuel the automotive hose market in the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are: Continental AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Manuli Hydraulics India Pvt. Ltd., Gates Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd., Codan Rubber Danmark A/S, Hutchinson SA, and Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose Co.,Ltd., among others.

The low durability as compared to substitutes, and growing vehicle electrification are some of the factors which may hamper the automotive hose market. However, the mounting technological advancement, and the growing advancements in materials various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of automotive hose in the forecast period.

The “Global Automotive Hose Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive hose industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive hose market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive hose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the automotive hose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive hose market based on type, vehicle type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive hose market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The automotive hose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the automotive hose market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

