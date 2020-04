Automotive Steering Wheel Market to increase value growth at 6.0% CAGR during 2017-2027

Persistence Market Research’s latest report on the global automotive steering wheel market projects that over 2286 Mn Units of the automotive steering wheels will be shipped by 2027-end. As per the report, the US$ 337,585 Mn automotive steering wheel market will ride at a strong CAGR of 8.27% over the forecast period (2017-2027) to reach a valuation of US$ 899,559.9 Mn. As self-driving technology slowly becomes a reality, automotive components including steering wheels are expected to undergo massive transformation both in terms of design and technology.

North America to Remain the Largest Market for Automotive Steering Wheels

Availability of leading edge automotive component technology and increasing demand for advanced steering wheel design that are relevant to modern vehicle interiors is driving the automotive steering wheel market in North America. Manufacturers are focusing on adding more features on steering wheels, giving more control to the driver. At the same time, increasing concern over automotive safety is pushing manufacturers to make their products safer.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16984

In terms of value, North America is estimated to account for a relatively larger share of the global market over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the automotive steering wheel market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Sales of advanced automotive steering wheels are steadily rising in China and India, as these two countries in the region have stepped up their road safety campaign. These countries also happen to be leading producer of automotive spare parts, with both countries going through essential phases of development. Higher emphases on road safety is expected to favor the global market for automotive steering wheels.

Manufacturers are concentrating on developing high-quality automotive steering wheels. Strengthening of the supply chain, particularly in regions, such as North America, Japan and APEJ remains a key focus area for market players.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

ZF Friedrichshafen Manufacturing Company

Takata

Momo Automotive Accessories Inc.

Toyoda Gosei

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

Autoliv

Key Safety Systems

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd

Grant Products International INC

GSK Intek

Moto Lita

Simmonds Superspoke

Isotta

Neaton Auto Products

Request For Methodology of this Report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16984

Driver airbag is expected to remain the most attractive product type segment of the market. Airbags have become an important passenger safety component and are being installed in low mid and premium end vehicles. Moreover, carmakers are rapidly adopting airbags in steering wheels to comply with the revised auto safety regulations.

Demand for neoprene coated automotive steering wheel is expected to remain strongest, followed by the silicone coated variant. In terms of the value, neoprene coated automotive steering wheels are expected to account for more than two-third share of the market towards the end of the assessment period.

OEM will remain the leading sales channel for automotive steering wheels throughout the forecast period and is expected to account for 91.7% values share of the market. This is primarily owing increasing collaborations and pa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16984

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/covid19/633

Report Highlights: