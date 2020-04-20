Beverage Containers Market to see immense Growth by 2026 | Leading Companies- Amcor, Liqui-Box, BALL, Ardagh Group S.A., Toyo Seikan

Beverage Containers Market Overview:

The Beverage Containers Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Beverage Containers market size. Global Beverage Containers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.64 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 73.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Beverage containers are a type of packaging product which is produced to keep the contents of the package protected and reduce the risks of contamination from external factors. They are available in different shapes and sizes depending on the need of the beverage along with the need of materials for it. These packaging solutions provide branding and content information for the product and promote the appeal of the package.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amcor Limited; Liqui-Box; BALL CORPORATION; Ardagh Group S.A.; Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.; O-I; Silgan Holdings Inc.; Sonoco Products Company; Mondi; Alcoa Corporation; Reynolds; Crown; Tetra Laval International S.A.; Stora Enso; ProAmpac; CCL Industries; Berry Global Inc.; CKS Packaging, Inc.; CCC Packaging; Evergreen Packaging LLC; Berlin Packaging; Graham Packaging Company and Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

By Material Type (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metals),



By Product Type (Bottles, Cartons, Cans, Bag-In-Boxes, Jars, Pouches, Others),



By Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages)



Based on regions, the Beverage Containers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for single use beverages containers and packaging offerings which is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations in the market resulting in advanced product offerings along with focused and strategic marketing initiatives undertaken by the manufacturers of beverages; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lack of recycling capabilities of plastics used in major products for beverage containers amid growing concerns for plastics waste globally is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Sonoco Products Company announced that they had completed the acquisition of Clear Pack Company, which will significantly improve the product offerings of Sonoco for plastics packaging products and solutions for the food, beverages, chemicals, and personal care products

In November 2018, CCC Packaging announced that their subsidiary Reid Canada, Inc. had taken over Polybottle Group Limited and Humberline Packaging Inc., which will help them expand their business operations in Canada along with the introduction of Dura-Lite family of bottles product offerings

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Beverage Containers Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Beverage Containers market strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Beverage Containers industry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

