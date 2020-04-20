Beverage Processing Equipment Market to see Blistering Growth | Sidel, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, Caloris Engineering LLC, Krones AG, SPX FLOW, others

Beverage Processing Equipment Market: Inclusive Insight

Global beverage processing equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 26.75 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

The Beverage Processing Equipment Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Beverage Processing Equipment market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Sidel, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, Caloris Engineering LLC, Krones AG, SPX FLOW, JBT., KHS GmbH, Pentair plc., Praj Industries, HRS Process Systems Ltd., Dematech, TechniBlend, China Joylong Group Co.,Ltd., Carmel Engineering, Inc., Central States Industrial, Bevcorp LLC, Paul Mueller Company, Bucher Industries AG, Fh Scandinox A/S and Anderson Dahlen amongst others.

Beverage Processing Equipment Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Carbonation Equipment, Sugar Dissolvers and Blenders & Mixers, Heat Exchangers, Others), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy Beverages), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In April 2019, Caloris Engineering, LLC has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Seitz Stainless. With this acquisition Caloris would combine its expertise in evaporators, dryers and membranes along with Seitz Stainless’s variety of food and beverage equipments including heat exchangers, pressure vessels, tanks and custom equipment. Thus, Caloris would serve as an all in one shop for designing, engineering and producing equipments for dairy, beverages, food, juices and wastewater.

Market Drivers:

Rising growth in the number of microbreweries and beer pubs boosts the growth of this market

Growing health awareness amongst the people drives the demand for fortified beverages and health drinks which in turn serves as a catalyst to the growth of this market

Changing lifestyles and busy schedule raises the demand for ready to drink health supplement beverages

Increasing income and purchasing power also accelerates the spending on soft drinks, juices, alcohol etc which in turn drives the demand for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with energy and power consumption hampers the growth of this market

Strict government norms and regulations also threatens the growth of this market

Complex procedures involved in processing beverages hinders the growth

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

