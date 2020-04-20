Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecasts Analysis Report 2025

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

JPFL-ExxonMobil

Taghleef

Oben Licht Holding Group

NAN YA PLASTICS

Yem Chio

Treofan

Vibac

Sibur

Cosmo

Manucor S.p.A.

Flex Film

…

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tubular Quench Method

Flat Film Strength Method

BOPP films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films etc.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Packaging Films

Print Lamination Films

Label Films

Others

