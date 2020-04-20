Biostimulants Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027| Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Biostimulants Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina S.p.A., ADAMA Ltd, KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, AGROENZYMAS, MICROMIX, Syngenta, Bayer AG, UPL among others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biostimulants Market

Global biostimulants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global biostimulants market is expected to reach USD 7,591.23 million by 2027 from USD 2,990.83 million in 2019, at the CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High agricultural production worldwide is a major factor for the market growth.

Biostimulants are the products which can enhance life of plants in terms of the growth and productivity. It has the capability to increase stress tolerance of plant that may be in terms of disease or drought. With the use of biostimulant products, plants capacity to absorb water increases and it leads to better plant growth. The biostimulants products are found to be filling the gap between bio-fertilizers and pesticides as it can help the plant in both activities. Demand for biostimulants has increased in recent years. The organic farming is increasing worldwide due to people lifestyle change and need for high quality food products. Biostimulant products are found to be a better solution in organic agriculture sector. For instance, according to Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL, it has been estimated that 181 countries have adopted organic agriculture worldwide in the year 2017.

In April 2019, Italpollina Inc. has acquired a Florida based company Horticultural Alliance Inc. which is engaged in providing plant health and maintenance solutions in agriculture market. With this acquisition the company has established its operation sites in the U.S. and enhanced their business in terms of revenue generation also.

In January 2019, ADAMA Ltd. has entered in acquisition with Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co., Ltd under non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU). This acquisition helped ADAMA Ltd. in enhancing their business in both China as well as worldwide in crop protection field.

Biostimulants MARKET Segmentation:

By Active Ingredients (Acid Based, Extract Based, Protein Hydrolysates, Microbial Amendments, Chitin, Chitosan, B-Vitamins, Others), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crops), Application Method (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Liquid, Dry), End User (Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes), Origin (Natural Biostimulants, Synthetic Biostimulants), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect),

Country Level Analysis, By Active Ingredients

Europe is dominating the global biostimulants market due to its proper definition as well as regulatory framework which makes higher numbers of manufacturers inclining towards its manufacturing. The demands for the biostimulant are higher as it has multiple benefits such as high crop productivity, better soil fertility and many others. To fulfil the increased demand of biostimulant in agriculture sector, manufacturers are taking strategic decisions and launching products in market. For instance, in February 2017, Bioiberica has launched Equilibrium. It is new biostimulant provided by the company in market which is developed specifically for fruit set and the start of fruit ripening. With this launch the company has increased its product portfolio and also the customer base in agriculture field.

To comprehend Biostimulants market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Biostimulants market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biostimulantsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

