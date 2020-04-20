Botanical Extracts Industry Offers Huge Opportunities as Market Set to Grow| Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc, Lehmann & Voss & Co., others

Botanical Extracts Market: Inclusive Insight

The Botanical Extracts Market accounted for USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Botanical Extracts Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Botanical Extracts market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc, Lehmann & Voss & Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Kalsec Inc, Alkaloids Corporation, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd, Prinova Group, K Patel Group and Indena USA Inc. Frutarom Ransom Natural Ltd, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Haldin, Dohler, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd., Organic Herb Inc., Fytosan, FutureCeuticals, Nexira, Green Source Organics, and many more.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Botanical Extracts Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Botanical Extracts Industry market:

– The Botanical Extracts Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Botanical Extracts Market Trends | Industry Segment by Source (Spices, Herbs, Tea leaves, Flowers), By Application (Functional Food & Supplements, Food Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others), By Technology (Water Extraction, Drying, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage, Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Low-boiling solvent extraction), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Any drug or pesticide that is made or extracted from parts of plants is referred to as botanical extracts there is a growing demand for global botanical in pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next coming years.

According to a journal published by European Society of Biochemical Engineering Services, the global market for botanicals market registered a value of USD 108.0 billion in 2015. The functional food & supplements segment is expected to register a market share of 35.0% and cosmetics segment is registering market share of 17.0%. The use of botanical extracts is increasing in cosmetic application and is mainly referred as “active” extracts. Germany, France and Italy are the major countries in European botanical extract market. According to COMTRADE database, France imported approximately 8,000 tons of extracts in 2014. The regulations in the supplement market such as Health Claim Regulation by EFSA has resulted in reduced innovations in the botanical extract products in European region.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicines has caused awareness about therapeutic effects and medicinal benefits of herbal products.

They have a long shell life.

Rising awareness and health concerns among consumers.

Market Restraint:

Availability of various substitutes in the market

Stringent regulations

At the Last, Botanical Extracts industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

