Breakfast Cereals Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Nestlé, POST HOLDINGS, INC., Weetabix,  Bagrry’s India Ltd., B&G Foods, Inc., others

Global breakfast cereal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 58.57 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for on-the-go meals and growing demand for organic meals are the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Breakfast Cereals Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Breakfast Cereals market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Nestlé, POST HOLDINGS, INC., Weetabix, Bagrry’s India Ltd., B&G Foods, Inc., Marico, Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Carman’s Fine Foods Pty Ltd., Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Family Cereal Sdn. Bhd., MCKEE FOODS, Nature’s Path Foods., Jordans Dorset Ryvita, TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dorset Cereals, ABF Grain Products Limited, Baker Perkins among others.

Breakfast Cereals Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (RTE, Hot Cereals), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, E- Commerce, Others), Ingredient Type (Wheat, Rice, Corn, Barley, Oat), Type (Ready- to- Eat, Hot Cereals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for organic breakfast cereals is driving the market growth

Growing popularity of snackification among population will also drive the growth of this market

Growing westernization of food habits of middle class population propels the market growth

Rising awareness among population about the health benefits of grain based breakfast will enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraint:

Easy availability of the alternatives like smoothies, frozen waffles, yogurt, sausage etc. is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing production cost will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW) announces the launch of their organic version of its family-favourite brands CHOCAPIC, NESQUIK and CHEERIOS. This will provide parents a convenient way to access tasty organic breakfast cereals and will provide high quality and nutritious choice. The main aim is to make breakfast better and should provide consumer a better start

In July 2018, Nestle announce the launch of their new range of nutritious and delicious breakfast cereals, NESPLUS which is a combination of wholegrain and multigrain variant. They have four multigrain variant- Kokos, Choco-Burst Fillows, Strawberry-Burst Fillows and Nutty Honey Granola. The main feature of the product is that it remains crunchy in warm milk. NESPLUS offers Vitamin D, Calcium, B-Vitamins, Iron, Folic Acid and Fibre which make it a very nutritious option

Breakfast Cereals Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Breakfast Cereals Industry Production by Regions

– Global Breakfast Cereals Industry Production by Regions

– Global Breakfast Cereals Industry Revenue by Regions

– Breakfast Cereals Industry Consumption by Regions

Breakfast Cereals Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Breakfast Cereals Industry Production by Type

– Global Breakfast Cereals Industry Revenue by Type

– Breakfast Cereals Industry Price by Type

Breakfast Cereals Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Breakfast Cereals Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Breakfast Cereals Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Breakfast Cereals Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Breakfast Cereals Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Breakfast Cereals Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

