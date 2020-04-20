Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Johns Manville

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market.
Leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market.
The major players that are operating in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are: Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, DowDuPont, Paroc Group, GAF, Huntsman International, Byucksan Corporation, Atlas Roofing, Jia Fu Da, Lfhuaneng, Beipeng Technology, Taishi Rock, Cellofoam, BNBM Group
Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Product Type: Stone/Rock Wool, Glass Wool, EPS/XPS, Other
Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Application: Wall, Roof, Floor, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Overview
1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Overview
1.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Stone/Rock Wool
1.2.2 Glass Wool
1.2.3 EPS/XPS
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry
1.5.1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Building Thermal Insulation Materials Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Building Thermal Insulation Materials Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Building Thermal Insulation Materials as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application
4.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Segment by Application
4.1.1 Wall
4.1.2 Roof
4.1.3 Floor
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application
4.5.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application
5 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Thermal Insulation Materials Business
10.1 Saint-Gobain
10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
10.2 Kingspan Group
10.2.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kingspan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.2.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development
10.3 Rockwool International
10.3.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information
10.3.2 Rockwool International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.3.5 Rockwool International Recent Development
10.4 Johns Manville
10.4.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
10.4.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.4.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
10.5 Owens Corning
10.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
10.5.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
10.6 Knauf Insulation
10.6.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
10.6.2 Knauf Insulation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.6.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development
10.7 DowDuPont
10.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.7.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 DowDuPont Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 DowDuPont Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.8 Paroc Group
10.8.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Paroc Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Paroc Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Paroc Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.8.5 Paroc Group Recent Development
10.9 GAF
10.9.1 GAF Corporation Information
10.9.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.9.5 GAF Recent Development
10.10 Huntsman International
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Huntsman International Recent Development
10.11 Byucksan Corporation
10.11.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Byucksan Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.11.5 Byucksan Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Atlas Roofing
10.12.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information
10.12.2 Atlas Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.12.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development
10.13 Jia Fu Da
10.13.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information
10.13.2 Jia Fu Da Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.13.5 Jia Fu Da Recent Development
10.14 Lfhuaneng
10.14.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lfhuaneng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.14.5 Lfhuaneng Recent Development
10.15 Beipeng Technology
10.15.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information
10.15.2 Beipeng Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.15.5 Beipeng Technology Recent Development
10.16 Taishi Rock
10.16.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information
10.16.2 Taishi Rock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.16.5 Taishi Rock Recent Development
10.17 Cellofoam
10.17.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information
10.17.2 Cellofoam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.17.5 Cellofoam Recent Development
10.18 BNBM Group
10.18.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 BNBM Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
10.18.5 BNBM Group Recent Development
11 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
