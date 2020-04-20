Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Johns Manville

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market.

Leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market.

The major players that are operating in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are: Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, DowDuPont, Paroc Group, GAF, Huntsman International, Byucksan Corporation, Atlas Roofing, Jia Fu Da, Lfhuaneng, Beipeng Technology, Taishi Rock, Cellofoam, BNBM Group

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Product Type: Stone/Rock Wool, Glass Wool, EPS/XPS, Other

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market by Application: Wall, Roof, Floor, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market

Highlighting important trends of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Overview

1.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stone/Rock Wool

1.2.2 Glass Wool

1.2.3 EPS/XPS

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry

1.5.1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Building Thermal Insulation Materials Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Building Thermal Insulation Materials Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Building Thermal Insulation Materials as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wall

4.1.2 Roof

4.1.3 Floor

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

5 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Thermal Insulation Materials Business

10.1 Saint-Gobain

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.2 Kingspan Group

10.2.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kingspan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

10.3 Rockwool International

10.3.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rockwool International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Rockwool International Recent Development

10.4 Johns Manville

10.4.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.4.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.5 Owens Corning

10.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.5.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.6 Knauf Insulation

10.6.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Knauf Insulation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

10.7 DowDuPont

10.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.7.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 DowDuPont Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DowDuPont Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.8 Paroc Group

10.8.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Paroc Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Paroc Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Paroc Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Paroc Group Recent Development

10.9 GAF

10.9.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 GAF Recent Development

10.10 Huntsman International

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Huntsman International Recent Development

10.11 Byucksan Corporation

10.11.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Byucksan Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 Byucksan Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Atlas Roofing

10.12.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

10.12.2 Atlas Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.12.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

10.13 Jia Fu Da

10.13.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jia Fu Da Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.13.5 Jia Fu Da Recent Development

10.14 Lfhuaneng

10.14.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lfhuaneng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.14.5 Lfhuaneng Recent Development

10.15 Beipeng Technology

10.15.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Beipeng Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.15.5 Beipeng Technology Recent Development

10.16 Taishi Rock

10.16.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information

10.16.2 Taishi Rock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.16.5 Taishi Rock Recent Development

10.17 Cellofoam

10.17.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information

10.17.2 Cellofoam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.17.5 Cellofoam Recent Development

10.18 BNBM Group

10.18.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 BNBM Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.18.5 BNBM Group Recent Development

11 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

