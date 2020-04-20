Cannabis Cultivation Market Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis is a medicinal, recreational and fiber plant consisting of a psychoactive element- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This has originated from Central Asia and now cultivated worldwide through outdoor and also indoor by hydroponic technology. The most common uses of cannabis include severe or long-term pain, nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy (cancer treatments), and painful muscle spasms as a medical drug. These are also used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing.

The Cannabis Cultivation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Cannabis Cultivation Market Players:

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Tikun Olam

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Canntrust

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

The Cronos Group

Cannabis Cultivation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cannabis cultivation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cannabis cultivation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

