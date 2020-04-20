Changes in Medium Excavators Market Revenue and growth rate during COVID-19 crisis

Medium Excavators Market: Introduction

Excavators are heavy duty construction and mining equipment consisting of backhoe bucket. Excavators are generally of two types cable operated excavators (traditional) and the hydraulic excavators. Medium Excavators or also known as Mid-size excavators are one with operating weight ranging from 10 Tons to 40 Tons. Medium excavators find their important role in material handling, forestry work, construction, mining and quarrying, river dredging, general landscaping among others. Owing to the sophisticated designs and manufacturing,

Medium Excavators equipped with hydraulic components are considered to provide stable performance for long working hours at lower environmental emissions. Owing to growing demand for mid-sized, high performance excavators, Medium Excavators are estimated to witness significant growth in the near future. This in turns is estimated to create significant opportunities in the global medium excavators market during the forecast period.

Medium Excavators Market: Dynamics

Rising urbanization is leading to new construction activities, which is further expected to boost the demand for heavy duty construction equipment and machinery in building and construction activities including medium excavators. Medium Excavators find a wide range of applications in the construction industry and are used for commercial, industrial, residential and civic infrastructure construction purposes.

Thus, the growth in construction industry and a consequent rise in spending on infrastructural development and related accessories is a key driver of the Medium Excavators Market.

Owing to the fact that mining projects require low speed and high torque equipment, such as medium excavators for mining as well as for carrying coal, iron and other materials from one place to another, the demand for medium excavators is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing mining projects in countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, India, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine are anticipated to create positive opportunities for the global Medium Excavators market.

Medium Excavators find their significant application in waste management as a waste handling equipment. Due to the exponential rate of expansion of industrial activities and inappropriate methods of waste collection, waste management has become a serious concern among international authorities. Thus, rising concerns regarding solid waste treatment is also considered to be a key factor expected to drive the demand for medium excavators across the globe

Medium Excavators Market: Segments

The global Medium Excavators market has been segmented by Engine Rated Power type, Operation type

By type of Engine Rated Power, the global Medium Excavators market is segmented into

Less than 50 KW

50 KW to 100 KW

Greater than 100 KW

By type of Operation, the global Medium Excavators market is segmented into

Track or Crawler Type Medium Excavators

Wheel Type Medium Excavators

Medium Excavators Market: Regional Outlook

The regional government is investing significantly in the construction sector in order to gain a substantial position in the globe and maintain a significant economic position across the globe. Projects such as Phase 3 of the Second Avenue Subway Project – MTA – New York City Transit (US$ 14,200), PSE & G Nuclear Power Station (US$ 14,000), Rail Tunnel Between New Jersey and New York (US$ 10,000), JFK International Airport Expansion and Renovations (US$ 10,000), Nextgen Air Traffic Control System – Federal Aviation Administration (US$ 10,0000) are anticipated to create a substantial opportunity for the medium excavators market in the North America region over the forecast period. The One Belt One Road project, connecting China and countries across Central Asia, Europe and Indo-Pacific littoral countries, is related to the construction of two roads, railways, power grids and ports. The completion of this project will required heavy duty construction equipment. Indirectly, this project will hike the demand for medium excavators over the forecast period

Medium Excavators Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Medium Excavators market include:

Caterpillar Inc.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Doosan Group

Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd.

Sany Group

Case New Holland Industrial Inc.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd

Deere & Company

AB Volvo

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Medium Excavators market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the Medium Excavators market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.