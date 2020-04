Computational Creativity Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

Computational creativity includes testing intending to find state-of-the-art ideas as well as thoughts across diverse areas, such as art, engineering, and literature, among others. This technology is generally applied to artificial intelligence to create things that were not previously possible with the help of computers, including sculptures, paintings, as well as works of fiction. The rapid advancements in technology in the area of artificial intelligence, as well as computational creativity software, uses machine learning algorithms and deep learning for designing more customized experiences for consumers. The software is mostly used for creative writing, video making, and photo and video editing.

The rising implementation of computer-based creative solutions is the key factor bolstering the computational creativity market. The increasing need to implement automation to enhance the designing process is driving the computational creativity market growth. Also, significant investments in start-ups are offering a lucrative opportunity to the computational creativity market. However, the slow rate of adoption of artificial intelligence, particularly, in developing economies along with high market competition, may restrict the computational creativity market growth.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Adobe Inc.

2.Amazon.com, Inc.

3.Autodesk, Inc.

4.Google LLC

5.Humtap Inc.

6.IBM Corporation

7.Logojoy Inc.

8.Lumen5

9.Microsoft Corporation

10.Prisma Labs, Inc.

The “Global Computational Creativity Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the computational creativity industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of computational creativity market with detailed market segmentation by technology, deployment, operating system, application, and geography. The global computational creativity market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading computational creativity market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global computational creativity market is segmented into technology, deployment, operating system, and application. The market on the basis of technology is segmented into natural language processing, machine learning, deep learning, and others. The deployment segment is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The operating system segment of computational creativity market is classified into Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. The computational creativity market by application is categorized into marketing & web designing, music composition, product designing, automated story generation, and photography & videography.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global computational creativity market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The computational creativity market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the computational creativity market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the computational creativity market in these regions.

