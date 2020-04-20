Consulting service Market is expected to grow at 12.1% of CAGR By 2025 – Forecast Research Report

The Global Consulting service Market was valued at USD 108 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% by 2025. Mobile phones remain the primary driver which drives the development of consulting service market. This market grew approximately 65% in 2016.

The market is driven by growth drivers for the global consulting services market is increasing strategic partnerships with market research firms. Buyers prefer to engage with service providers that provide quick and flexible solutions compared to those that adhere to defined frameworks and policies.

In line with this, several consulting firms such as BCG and McKinsey are engaging with market research firms such as Gartner and Forrester to cut short the Seconds associated with gathering data and providing actionable insights by spending more time on formulating strategies.

A major procurement pain point experienced by the buyers is assess reliability of information provided by consultants. Spend Edge’s procurement specialists predict that the buyers must ask suppliers for the source of information and re-evaluate options provided by suppliers before implementation.

Some of the key players operating in this Market include Deloitte Consulting, PwC, EY, KPMG, Accenture, IBM, McKinsey, Booz Allen Hamilton, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company

