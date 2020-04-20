Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Continuous Excellent Growth | AutoRABIT, AppVeyor, Drone.io, Rendered Text, Bitrise, Nevercode, and PHPCI

The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. The different areas covered in the report are Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major Companies in the market, and competitive landscape. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are CA Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Micro Focus (UK), SmartBear (US), Jetbrains (Czech Republic), CircleCI (US), Shippable (US), Electric Cloud (US), V-Soft Technologies (South Africa), BuildKite (Australia), TravisCI (Germany), AutoRABIT (US), AppVeyor (Canada), Drone.io (US), Rendered Text (Serbia), Bitrise (Hungary), Nevercode (UK), and PHPCI (Belgium) are among others

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market is expected to reach USD 1898.6 million by 2025, from USD 478.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period to 2026.

Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market, By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small And Medium Organization, Large Organization), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

Automation of software development process to quickly release software application growing number of surgical procedures

Organization focus towards the CI tools development

Rising productivity with the help of CI tools

Customers attraction towards the software updates

Traditional integration methods are major challenge

Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Landscape

Part 04: Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Sizing

Part 05: Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

