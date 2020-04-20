Cool Roof Coatings Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Cool Roof Coatings Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Cool Roof Coatings market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Cool Roof Coatings market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Cool Roof Coatings market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Cool Roof Coatings market.
Leading players of the global Cool Roof Coatings market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Cool Roof Coatings market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Cool Roof Coatings market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cool Roof Coatings market.
The major players that are operating in the global Cool Roof Coatings market are: PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson, DowDuPont, GAF, DuluxGroup, Polyglass, RPM, Selena, BASF SE, National Coatings, Henry Company, Gaco Western, EVERROOF, Karnak, Alco Products, LLC, EPOX-Z Corporation
Global Cool Roof Coatings Market by Product Type: Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings, Silicone Cool Roof Coatings, Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings, Others
Global Cool Roof Coatings Market by Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Education Building, Healthcare Building, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Cool Roof Coatings market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Cool Roof Coatings market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Cool Roof Coatings market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Cool Roof Coatings market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cool Roof Coatings market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Cool Roof Coatings market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Cool Roof Coatings market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Cool Roof Coatings market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cool Roof Coatings market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Cool Roof Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Cool Roof Coatings Product Overview
1.2 Cool Roof Coatings Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.2 Silicone Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.3 Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Cool Roof Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cool Roof Coatings Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cool Roof Coatings Industry
1.5.1.1 Cool Roof Coatings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Cool Roof Coatings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Cool Roof Coatings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cool Roof Coatings Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cool Roof Coatings Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Cool Roof Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cool Roof Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cool Roof Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cool Roof Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cool Roof Coatings as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cool Roof Coatings Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cool Roof Coatings Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Cool Roof Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Cool Roof Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Cool Roof Coatings by Application
4.1 Cool Roof Coatings Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential Building
4.1.2 Commercial Building
4.1.3 Education Building
4.1.4 Healthcare Building
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Cool Roof Coatings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Cool Roof Coatings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cool Roof Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Cool Roof Coatings by Application
4.5.2 Europe Cool Roof Coatings by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings by Application
5 North America Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Cool Roof Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cool Roof Coatings Business
10.1 PPG
10.1.1 PPG Corporation Information
10.1.2 PPG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 PPG Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 PPG Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.1.5 PPG Recent Development
10.2 Sherwin-Williams
10.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 PPG Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
10.3 Gardner-Gibson
10.3.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information
10.3.2 Gardner-Gibson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Gardner-Gibson Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Gardner-Gibson Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.3.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Development
10.4 DowDuPont
10.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.4.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 DowDuPont Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 DowDuPont Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.5 GAF
10.5.1 GAF Corporation Information
10.5.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 GAF Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 GAF Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.5.5 GAF Recent Development
10.6 DuluxGroup
10.6.1 DuluxGroup Corporation Information
10.6.2 DuluxGroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 DuluxGroup Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 DuluxGroup Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.6.5 DuluxGroup Recent Development
10.7 Polyglass
10.7.1 Polyglass Corporation Information
10.7.2 Polyglass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Polyglass Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Polyglass Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.7.5 Polyglass Recent Development
10.8 RPM
10.8.1 RPM Corporation Information
10.8.2 RPM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 RPM Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 RPM Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.8.5 RPM Recent Development
10.9 Selena
10.9.1 Selena Corporation Information
10.9.2 Selena Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Selena Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Selena Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.9.5 Selena Recent Development
10.10 BASF SE
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cool Roof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 BASF SE Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 BASF SE Recent Development
10.11 National Coatings
10.11.1 National Coatings Corporation Information
10.11.2 National Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 National Coatings Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 National Coatings Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.11.5 National Coatings Recent Development
10.12 Henry Company
10.12.1 Henry Company Corporation Information
10.12.2 Henry Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Henry Company Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Henry Company Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.12.5 Henry Company Recent Development
10.13 Gaco Western
10.13.1 Gaco Western Corporation Information
10.13.2 Gaco Western Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Gaco Western Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Gaco Western Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.13.5 Gaco Western Recent Development
10.14 EVERROOF
10.14.1 EVERROOF Corporation Information
10.14.2 EVERROOF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 EVERROOF Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 EVERROOF Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.14.5 EVERROOF Recent Development
10.15 Karnak
10.15.1 Karnak Corporation Information
10.15.2 Karnak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Karnak Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Karnak Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.15.5 Karnak Recent Development
10.16 Alco Products, LLC
10.16.1 Alco Products, LLC Corporation Information
10.16.2 Alco Products, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Alco Products, LLC Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Alco Products, LLC Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.16.5 Alco Products, LLC Recent Development
10.17 EPOX-Z Corporation
10.17.1 EPOX-Z Corporation Corporation Information
10.17.2 EPOX-Z Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 EPOX-Z Corporation Cool Roof Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 EPOX-Z Corporation Cool Roof Coatings Products Offered
10.17.5 EPOX-Z Corporation Recent Development
11 Cool Roof Coatings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cool Roof Coatings Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cool Roof Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
