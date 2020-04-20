Coronavirus threat to global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2019 to 2029

Analysis of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

A recent market research report on the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

The presented report dissects the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

The lithium-ion battery cathode market operates amid a high degree of consolidation with only a handful of players operating in the top tier. The leading players accounting for ~50% of the total lithium-ion battery cathode market shares, include Umicore SA, BASF SE, and Sumitomo Chemicals.

Leading players operating in the lithium-ion battery cathode market continue to exploit strategic merger and acquisition activities to broaden their exposure in overseas territories. While these players continue to strenuously focus on expansion of their production capacities, new investments will remain of paramount importance for them. For instance, in November 2018, BASF SE declared its plans to refocus efforts on the manufacturing of NMC cathode material that comprises 70% manganese, 20% nickel, and less than 5% cobalt.

Currently lenient in some parts of the world, emission laws are likely to turn stringent with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, which will potentially manhandle the adoption of lithium-ion battery cathode to a higher rate. For regional players in the market, this will be the key differentiating factor for a competitive edge.

On the other side, regional players continue to struggle with the development of lithium-ion battery cathodes within the permissible limits of regulatory norms. For example, 3M augmented its investments in Nanoscale components for improving lithium-ion batteries. With the upsurge in the demand for these batteries in Asia Pacific’s consumer goods and automotive sector, investments in this region are likely to translate into greater ROI.

Key Growth Determinants of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

Recent trends of ‘cost optimization’, as observed in the automotive industry, are likely to uphold the demand for cathode materials for the production of the lithium-ion battery, on account of their high efficiency, enduring lifespan, economical costs, and high energy storage capacity.

As the intensity of competition levels up by a notch in the automotive industry, manufacturers strive to put their best efforts towards enhancing the efficiency, in order to place their products at a distinguished position in the market. This has offered a new tangent to the adoption of cathode for the manufacturing of efficient lithium-ion batteries, for further use in electric vehicles.

Sensing the incremental demand for lithium-ion batteries in the future, end-use industries ranging from healthcare, to consumer electronics, and automotive, manufacturers are expending their efforts towards adopting modernized production technologies. The technological modernization will help manufacturers improve the throughput and reposition in the market to balance the demand- supply scales of lithium-ion battery cathode.

As consumer electronics and power tools near the stage of ubiquity in the consumer goods space, extended battery life turns out to be an attractive proposition. Lithium-ion battery cathode remains a sought-after solution for the development of batteries with high energy density and thus, greater reliability for consumer electronics.

Recent trends pertaining to the recycling of lithium-ion batteries are likely to secure and streamline the supply of otherwise depleting mineral reserves, which is likely to aid manufacturers in meeting the demand for cathode materials for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Key Challenges Besetting the Growth of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

Low competency in terms of excessive heat tolerance will remain the key restraint paling the high popularity of lithium-ion battery cathode, which incites manufacturers to foster innovation in the landscape and move the quality gradient of the lithium-ion battery cathodes to higher scales. Manufacturers of Li-sulfur batteries, however, are likely to claim a share in sales, solely closed by lithium-ion batteries, in light of their lighter weight, lower costs, and capability to store twofold energy, when compared to Li-ion batteries.

The production of lithium-ion battery cathodes relies on a streamlined supply of raw minerals and processed functional materials. However, the depletion of mineral reserves in countries, such as India, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Argentina, and Indonesia, is likely to deter the growth of the lithium-ion battery cathode market.

Additional Insight

Cylindrical Cell to Account for 55% of Overall Sales

Cylindrical cell, used in the lithium-ion battery cathodes, are likely to remain the preferred cell type over its equivalents, as they radiate heat and thus have better control over temperature. Cylindrical cells have tightly-wounded metal-encased electrodes, which control the tattering of electrode material due to mechanical vibrations, making them suitable for lithium-ion battery cathode. However, polymer cells retain their charge even while aging, which makes them suitable for long-term use. In addition, they weigh lesser than their equivalents, which marks them ideal for integration in a majority of bestselling consumer electronics.

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market – Research Methodology

This exclusive Fact.MR study offers insight-rich information and actionable intelligence about the growth prospects of the lithium-ion battery cathode market. A systematic approach has been adopted to carry out an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats influencing the growth of lithium-ion battery cathode market over the course of the forecast period 2019-2029.

Primary and secondary research has been conducted in order to obtain exclusive insights into the historical, current, and future trends, driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery cathode market. The secondary research encompasses the study of trade journals, press releases, annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while the primary research involves data obtained by interviewing industry experts, key opinion leaders, manufacturers, distributors, and market heads.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

