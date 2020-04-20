Corporate M-learning Market 2020 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Key Players: NetDimensions, Saba Software, Adobe Systems, DominKnow, City & Guilds, Desire2Learn

M-learning or mobile learning is “learning across multiple contexts, through social and content interactions, using personal electronic devices”. A form of distance education, m-learners use mobile device educational technology at their time convenience.

The technical segment accounted for the majority shares and dominated this market. The demand for technical m-learning from the emerging countries in GCC and countries that are driven by rapid industrialization such as China will fuel market growth. Moreover, the need for corporate m learning for information technology has spurred its adoption in developing countries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Corporate M-learning.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Corporate M-learning Market are NetDimensions, Saba Software, Adobe Systems, DominKnow, City & Guilds, Desire2Learn, CERTPOINT Systems, Allen Interactions, Aptara, Articulate, Intuition, Kallidus, Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Market Segment By Type –

• Technical

• Non-technical

Market Segment By Application –

• Small Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Corporate M-learning Market

Chapter 1, to describe Corporate M-learning Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Corporate M-learning, with sales, revenue, and price of Corporate M-learning, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Corporate M-learning Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Corporate M-learning Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

