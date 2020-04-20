COVID-19: Potential impact on Beta-glucan Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

The latest report on the Beta-glucan market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Beta-glucan market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Beta-glucan market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Beta-glucan market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Beta-glucan market.
The report reveals that the Beta-glucan market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Beta-glucan market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Beta-glucan market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Beta-glucan market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Key Segments Covered
- By Source
- Cereal
- Oats
- Barley
Yeast
Others (mushroom)
- By functionality
- Soluble beta-glucan
- Insoluble beta-glucan
- By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Bakery Products
- Health & Dietary Supplements
- Dairy & Frozen Products
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others ( Animal Feed)
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Associated British Foods Plc.
- Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)
- Biothera the Immune Health Company
- Ceapro Inc.
- Immuno Medic AS
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.
- Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)
- Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)
- Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)
Important Doubts Related to the Beta-glucan Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Beta-glucan market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Beta-glucan market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Beta-glucan market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Beta-glucan market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Beta-glucan market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Beta-glucan market
