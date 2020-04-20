COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Breathalyzer Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2017 to 2022

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Breathalyzer market. Research report of this Breathalyzer market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Breathalyzer market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Breathalyzer market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Breathalyzer market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V. with an aim to leverage Patheon’s excellent CDMO capabilities for the company’s clinical trials services as well as bioproduction technologies. Thermo Fisher acquired about 95.3% of Patheon’s market share.

In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere to maximize its diagnostics outreach and leverage Alere’s technologies to offer better treatment by meeting their rising demand for speedy, reliable, and actionable medical data.

Intoximeters, INC. developed a breathalyzer, Alco Sensor IV, which provides an accurate and economical method of determining the concentration of alcohol. The device is easily accessible and is developed using integrated fuel cell technology. The device is extensively used by law enforcement bodies as a preliminary breathalyzer.

Other key players operating in the global breathalyzer market comprise of AK Global Technology, Prentke Romich Company INC, Dragerwerk AG, Intoximeters, INC, Quest Products INC, Tobii Dynavox, Saltillo Corporation, Lifeloc Technologies INC, Toby Churchill Limited, and Lingraphica, among others.

Additional Insight

Active Breathalyzers Gain More Popularity Over Passive Breathalyzers

There has been a rise in the demand for active breathalyzers as compared to the passive ones, on account of their efficiency in law enforcement applications. In addition to this, active breathalyzers offer ease of operability, which further fuels their adoption rate and makes them top-selling breathalyzer devices in the global market.

Breathalyzer Market – Research Methodology

The research report on breathalyzer market is the result of a reliable and exhaustive research methodology employed to compile the report and assess the key drivers, restraints, and trends of the global breathalyzer market. Both secondary and primary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain valuable insights into the breathalyzer market.

Interviews with the leading heads of the industry were scheduled to form the very basis of the primary research of the breathalyzer market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the breathalyzer market. At least, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global breathalyzer market.

