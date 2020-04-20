Demand for Drying Storage Cabinet For Endoscopes Market to Record Heightened Growth During the Period 2017 – 2025

Drying and storage cabinet for endoscope are devices used for the reprocessing of endoscope. These devices contain cabinets to keep the reprocessed endoscope for drying and storage purpose. The device contains filtered air to ensure the supply of dried air to each endoscope channels. Drying and storage cabinets for endoscopes are important to use to avoid contamination and for infection control. Endoscopes are diagnostic and therapeutic tool. Endoscopes are the device used in the endoscopy procedures to view and operate the internal organ and vessels of the body. The device in the procedure enters the body and is used in multiple patients making them prone to contamination. The cabinet are available in variety of size to suit the requirement. To use the space of low lighting solutions cabinets are also available with built-in fluorescent lightening to illuminated the cabinet. As per the Society Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates (SGNA). Companies are focusing on products delivered with unparalleled levels of efficiency, reliability and economy. There are several type of products available in the market such as products with dual filtered air that maintains positive cabinet pressure, HEPA filtered, secure mounting etc.

The drying and storage cabinet size for endoscope includes cabinets with capability for 8, 12 or 16 endoscope. Endoscopy procedure is growing with the growth of technology in healthcare industry. There are various manufacturers that provides high quality product in this market. Based on the type of product, the device is segmented to single door cabinet, double door cabinet and multiple door cabinet. The ongoing advancement in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of diseases has increased the use of endoscopes hence, increasing the global drying and storage cabinets market.

The global market for drying & storage cabinet market is expected to be driven by the advancement in technology of imaging technology. The key drivers of the market are the increasing cases prevalence of infectious disease, cancer and other diseases. Moreover, the increasing research activities for drug development, growing research on cancer and increasing collaboration between research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals companies is also acting as a fuel to the drying & storage cabinet market and is expected to drive the market within the forecast period of 2016-2026. However, the increased contamination cases and the high cost of the device can be the restraint for the growth of this market.

The drying & storage cabinet market is classified on the basis of product, size, end user and geography.

Based on product, the global drying & storage cabinet market is segmented into the following:

Single Door Cabinet

Double Door Cabinet

Multiple Door Cabinet

Based on Size, the global drying & storage cabinet market is segmented into the following:

8 Endoscope

12 Endoscope

16 Endoscope

Others

By end user, the global drying & storage cabinet market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

The number of companies developing methods for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes has significantly changed in recent years. The increasing investment by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies towards research and development for endoscopy image advancement is expected to drive the market. Based on the product type single door cabinet, double door cabinet and multiple door cabinet. Based on the size of endoscope capacity the drying & storage cabinet market is segmented to 8 Endoscope, 12 Endoscope, 16 Endoscope and Others.

By end user, the global drying & storage cabinet market has been segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and others. Drying & storage cabinets are used in almost every healthcare facility providing service of endoscopy.

By regional presence, drying & storage cabinet market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the drying & storage cabinet market due to high availability of devices and better economic conditions. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global drying & storage cabinet market. The growing government initiatives to support focus towards better healthcare and increasing number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies in APAC is also driving the market of drying & storage cabinet in APAC.

Some of the major players in global drying & storage cabinet market includes ,

Stanley Healthcare

Mixta

WuXi AppTec

ELMED medical system

DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel

Choyang Medical Industry, Inc.

Arc Healthcare Solutions

Medivators

