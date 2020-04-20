Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The desktop virtualization market in manufacturing is expected to register a CAGR of 10.62% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Growing adoption of cloud computing is driving the market. Cloud computing is driving businesses to digitally transform and manufacturers are allocating more of their IT spending towards cloud. It reduces the power and resource management costs in manufacturing sector which drives the demand of desktop virtualization.

– Cost saving is driving the market as from an IT perspective, virtual desktops help reduce the time it takes to provision new desktops, and they also help to decrease desktop and admin management and support costs by not investing in other plants. Experts estimate that maintaining and managing PC hardware and software accounts for 50-70% percent of the total cost of ownership (TCO) of a typical PC.

– Infrastructural constraints, however, are restraining the market as the network infrastructure needs to handle all that extra bandwidth that desktop virtualization is going to introduce. Otherwise, it has to be upgraded. The WAN links need to have sufficient bandwidth to handle all those remote DV users, which inhibits a high challenge to the market.

Scope of the Report

The desktop virtualization market in manufacturing is a virtualization technique that separates personal computing desktop environment from a physical machine, using the client-server model of computing. For instance, in manufacturing, VDIs can aid adding of new facilities, increase in floor space, or hiring of employees at a new location or an existing location to fulfill the job needs.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment Mode to Gain Significant Share

– Attraction of VDI has been the roles of cloud in lowering costs of automation/intelligent manufaturing in speeding up deployment in manufacturing sector. Manufacturers are able to keep design information in the datacenter and users can view this data in real time on a laptop or a mobile device when they are remote.

– ‘Remote desktop virtualization’ running in cloud solutions is growing due to their flash storage and accelerated reading and write features that improve the user experience in the manufacturing sector which lowers the cost with managing other manufacturing plants compare to the traditional desktop administration.

– Micron Technology uses virtualization in IT to manage their semiconductor memory manufacturing systems. They also design, build and support core elements of the virtualization/hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) ecosystem in their manufacturing facility which drives the market efficiently.

North America to Witness Significant Growth

– North America holds the major share of the market as the manufacturing sector hinges on the dominant U.S. economy, which accounts for 82% of the region’s economic output, along with significant number of cloud service providers, which gives a high demand of the usage of desktop virtualization

– The adoption of 3D manufacturing printing in the region has been strong as industry and academic institutions are implementing 3D printing at a steady rate. NVIDIA virtualization platform in United States extend the power of NVIDIA GPUs, which deliver a native desktop experience in 3d applications.

– The United States is the world’s largest market for drugs and accounts for almost half of the R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. With various control system, each system required its own network topology, server infrastructure, and workstations on the plant floor, where the requirement of desktop virtualization is gaining demand.

– The rapid shift toward automation and pouring investments in new technologies with installing eco-friendly and energy-saving practices are driving value creation in manufacturing sector, which will increase the demand in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The desktop virtualization market in manufacturing is fragmented as the players are innovating and investing in new technologies in R&D to improve the manufacturing sector’s productivity, which gives a high rivalry among the players. Key players are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2019 – Microsoft Corporation introduced Azure Stack HCI Solutions, which is a new implementation of its on-premise Azure product for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure hardware. Here manufacturers can either build their own appliances using off – the – self infrastructure or partner with system vendors.

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corp.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

– Dell Inc.

– Toshiba Corporation

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Parallels International GmbH

– Ncomputing

– Ericom Software, Inc.

– VMware, Inc.

