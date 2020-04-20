Desktop Virtualization Market in Retail-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The global desktop virtualization market in retail industry is projected to register a CAGR of 58.24% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The e-tailing and mobile shopping trends have forced the retailers to modernize their IT infrastructures and business applications portfolios (applications, like ERP, CRM, etc. to be used across all channels for greater supply chain visibility).

– With business mobility and cloud computing transforming the IT sector, desktop virtualization is expected to enable this transition. It helps meet the needs of the users more effectively and securely. It allows the employees to access high-performance applications, by enabling hardware-based GPU sharing via a secure connection from any device.

– The ability to reduce complexity and deliver applications to mobile users is boosting the adoption of desktop virtualization adoption in all types of businesses, and advancements in management and storage make VDI a more viable option.

Scope of the Report

Desktop virtualization is software technology that separates the desktop environment and associated application software from the physical client device that is used to access it. Desktop virtualization is a virtualization technique that separates the personal computing desktop environment from a physical machine, using the client-server model of computing. This has become a mainstream IT strategy for companies of all sizes. Virtualization is particularly valuable to the small and medium businesses, as it lowers the expenditure for hardware, and reduces the system administration and maintenance costs.

Key Market Trends

Hosted Virtual Desktop Accounts for Significant Market Share

– HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security.

– Features, such as high availability and power optimization are quite common, across cloud-based products and services that are available in the market.

– With HVD, it is possible to offer more flexibility to the employees, within the premises of the office or outside, without comprising on security. Moreover, there has been an increase in security, manageability, and compliance for various operating systems and desktop environments.

– The competitors are focused on incorporating Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with their cloud workspace, for expanding the capabilities of performance monitoring, improving client experience with device performance, and identifying integration with the delivery of VDI on converged and hyper-converged infrastructure platforms.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Fastest Growth in the Market

– Housing the established players like, Huawei, Asia-Pacific is the largest retail market.

– The retailers in the region are increasing investments in digital transformation, thus, providing scope for the market studied. Increasing concerns over cybersecurity across the region also supports the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Desktop Virtualization Market in Retail is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Some key players in the market include Dell, Microsoft, IBM. Some recent developments in the market include:

– March 2019 – Microsoft launched “Windows Virtual Desktop”, virtualized Windows and Office experience that is expected to be delivered on Azure. Windows Virtual Desktop is a cloud-based service designed to deliver a multi-user Windows 10 experience to the users. The solution is optimized for Office 365 ProPlus, includes free Windows 7 Extended Security updates, and is compatible with Microsoft Store and the existing Windows line-of-business apps.

– March 2018 – Microsoft Corporation released Azure ATP (Advanced threat protection), a new cloud-based service for detecting and analyzing security incidents, adding on its Azure service portfolio. Microsoft announced new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge.

Companies Mentioned:

– Citrix Systems Inc.

– Toshiba Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

– Microsoft Corporation

– Parallels International GmbH

– Dell Inc.

– Red Hat Inc.

– Ncomputing, Inc.

– Ericom Software Inc.

– Tems, Inc

– Vmware Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Computing

4.3.2 Desktop Virtualization Supporting Inorganic Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Infrastructural Deployment Constraints

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Desktop delivery platform

5.1.1 Hosted Virtual Desktop (HVD)

5.1.2 Hosted Shared Desktop (HSD)

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Parallels International GmbH

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 Red Hat Inc.

6.1.9 Ncomputing, Inc.

6.1.10 Ericom Software Inc.

6.1.11 Tems, Inc

6.1.12 Vmware Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

