Dyestuff Market in China and India: Insight, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Dyestuff Market production volume in China is expected to reach 1,027.5 kilotons in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 5.04%, during 2020-2024. Whereas, the dyestuff production volume in India is projected to reach 572.2 thousand tonnes in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 9.11%, during 2020-2024. The factors such as, growth of textile industry in India, increasing titanium dioxide production capacity, accelerating paper production, rising plastic consumption and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the market would be challenged by price volatility of raw materials and concerns associated with rising environmental problems. A few notable trends include expansion of paint and coating industry and upsurge in leather production.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4608443

The dyestuff industry is an important aspect of the economic development in China and India. Dyes and pigments are used by almost every end-use industries, particularly textile, leather, plastic and paper industries. The continuous increase in the production capacity of titanium dioxide is leveraging the production capability of dyestuff in China. While, the expansion of textile industry is leveraging the market demand for dyestuff in India.

The fastest growing regional market is China owing to the expansion of certain end-markets that use dyes and pigments on a large scale. In addition, plastic-based consumption is also increasing vividly over the years, contributing to rising market demand for dyestuff. Further, Indian dyestuff market is also expanding considerably, owing to the increasing export volume to various major countries. Both the regions have a major role in the expansion of dyestuff industry on a global scale.

Scope of the report:

· The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dyestuff market in China and India.

· The major markets (China and India) have been analyzed.

· The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

· The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu Group, Lomon Billion Group, Aarti Industries, Atul Limited and Kiri Industries) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

· Dyestuff Manufacturers

· Raw Material Suppliers

· End Users (Textile, Leather, Plastic, Paper, etc.)

· Industrial Consultants

· Investment Banks

· Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/dyestuff-market-in-china-and-india-insight-trends-and-forecast-2020-2024

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Dyestuff

1.3 Manufacturing Process of Dyestuff

1.4 Fastness Properties of Dyestuff

1.5 Methods of Dyeing

1.6 Applications of Dyestuff

2. China Market Analysis

2.1 China Dyestuff Production Volume

2.2 China Dyestuff Production Volume Forecast

2.3 China Dyestuff Production by Product Type

2.3.1 China Disperse Dye Production Volume

2.3.2 China Disperse Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.3 China Reactive Dye Production Volume

2.3.4 China Reactive Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.5 China Sulfur Dye Production Volume

2.3.6 China Sulfur Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.7 China Vat Dye Production Volume

2.3.8 China Vat Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.9 China Acid Dye Production Volume

2.3.10 China Acid Dye Production Volume Forecast

2.3.11 China Direct Dye Production Volume

2.3.12 China Direct Dye Production Volume Forecast

3. India Market Analysis

3.1 India Chemical Industry by Value

3.2 India Chemical Industry Forecast by Value

3.3 India Chemical Industry Value by Product Type

3.4 India Speciality Chemical Market Forecast by Value

3.5 India Speciality Chemical Market Value by Product Type

3.6 India Dyestuff Market by Value

3.7 India Dyestuff Market Forecast by Value

3.8 India Dyestuff Production Volume

3.9 India Dyestuff Production Volume Forecast

3.10 India Dyestuff Production Volume by Product Type

3.10.1 India Reactive Dye Production Volume

3.10.2 India Reactive Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.10.3 India Disperse Dye Production Volume

3.10.4 India Disperse Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.10.5 India Direct Dye Production Volume

3.10.6 India Direct Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.10.7 India Azo Dye Production Volume

3.10.8 India Azo Dye Production Volume Forecast

3.11 India Dyestuff Export by Value

3.12 India Dyestuff Export Forecast by Value

3.13 India Dyestuff Export by Product Type

3.14 India Dyestuff Export by Region

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growth of Textile Industry in India

4.1.2 Increasing Titanium Dioxide Production

4.1.3 Accelerating Paper Production

4.1.4 Rising Plastics Consumption

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.6 Rising Demand for Organic Dyes

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Expansion of Paint and Coating Industry

4.2.2 Upsurge in Leather Production

4.2.3 Rising Use of Colors in Food and Beverage Industry

4.2.4 Demand for High-Performance Dyes and Pigments

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Price Volatility of Raw Materials

4.3.2 Concerns Associated with Rising Environmental Problem

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 India and China Market

5.1.1 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players – Market Capitalization Comparison

5.2 China Market

5.2.1 China Dyestuff Output Market Share by Company

5.2.2 China Dyestuff Output Production by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Aarti Industries

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Atul Ltd.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Kiri Industries

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Zhejiang Longsheng Group

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Lomon Billions Group

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Zhejiang Runtu Group

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4608443

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155