Electric Vehicle Battery Packs Industry Applications, Market Size, Share, Demand and Forecasts 2025

The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Packs Market is expected to grow USD XX Million by 2025 at a CAGR of around 15.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. This growth can be attributed to limited natural assets source such as oil and gas and increasing level of environmental pollution across the globe. Electric vehicle battery used to power the motors and other electrical components in electric vehicles.

Global electric vehical battery packs market is expected to show exponential growth during the forecast period. Risisng government initiatives for use of electric vehicle and technological developments in the electric vehicles are expected to have positive impact on this market. However, lack of infrastructure such as charging stations and service stations may hamper the market growth within the forcast period. Nonetheless, increasing penetration in emerging economics and high advancement of battery packs with high efficiency is expected to open up opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the market.

Lithium ion battery segment was accounted for major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance in the years to come. This is mainly due to ability to handle hundreds of charge/discharge cycles and being lighter and smaller than other rechargeable batteries.

On the basis of applications the market can be classified into PHEVs and BEVs. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEVs) was the leading segment on the account of capability to function on two or more sources of power, which allows electric vehicle to run on alternative fuel engine such as petrol or diesel engine.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest share of total revenue generated in 2017. Rising research and development for product advancement and availability of labors, technology and required infrastructure in the leading countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are other factors fueling growth to the Asia Pacific electric vehicle battery pack market and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share of this market, owing to increasing awareness about the environmental pollution and limited availability of natural resources.

Key players operating in the global Electric vehicle battery packs market are Panasonic Corp., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., Optimum Nano Energy Co., Ltd., LG Chem. Ltd., Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd., Tianjin Li Shen Battery Co., Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Samsung sdi co., ltd., Lithium Energy Japan, Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

