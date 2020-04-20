Electroretinography Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2020-2027

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life. In 2015, across the globe approximately 34.3 million people were registered as blind, an additional around 24.3 million had severe vision impairment, 214 million had moderate vision impairment, and 663 million had near vision impairment. Vision loss is the third largest cause of impairment after anaemia and hearing loss. Cataract is the other most commonly observed eye disorder that is found in the developing nations were the access to the qualified professionals are less. Therefore, the cataract is responsible for more than 50% of the cases of blindness in some of the areas which is likely to increase the demand for the ophthalmologists to grow. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the electroretinography is likely to grow in the coming future.

The key players influencing the market are:

LKC Technologies, Inc

Diagnosys LLC

Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Diopsys, Inc.

Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH

Metrovision

Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Welch Allyn

Electroretinography Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Electroretinography Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Electroretinography Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

