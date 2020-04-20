Enterprise Networking Industry by Technology, Market Size, Demand and Research Review till 2025

The Global Enterprise Networking Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by increasing need for enterprises to become digital to remain competitive.

Increasing number of mobile workforces, rise of Industrial internet of Things (IIoT), proliferation of cloud End-users and expansion of wireless network capabilities will drive the market in forecasted period. Rapid increase in the adoption of different digital technologies enable companies to create new customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, generate new revenue streams and rapidly respond to changing conditions will boost the market in forecasted period. Enterprises across the globe are increasing investment in network infrastructure will grow the market

Rising concerns over difficulties in managing complex networks and rising network security accessibility may hinder the adoption of these software. Whereas high demand for internet-enabled devices is further expected to augment the growth in the market during the forecast period.

The Healthcare accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. Healthcare facilities and Healthcare organizations are using the Internet of Things to enable remote patient monitoring and care, track the location and status of critical assets andto analyze patient health and staff performance data which drive the market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Hewlett-Packard, Engenius Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Insight Informatics Pty Ltd, SirsiDynix, Juniper Networks Inc. and Others.

