Europe 3D Printing Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Europe 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 4.61 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Europe is a major hub for 3D printing technology. The highest demand in Europe comes from small and medium-sized businesses that are in need of high speed, reliable and low-cost prototypes. With the ability to deliver customized products and manufactured solutions at a lower cost, 3D printing technology will completely disrupt traditional manufacturing in many industries. Initiatives and spending by government, the ability to offer customized products by 3D printing, increased efficiency, and improved products are leading this technology in Europe.

– The increase in the rate of adoption of 3D printing technology in various application segments such as industrial products, aerospace, automotive, defense, healthcare, education & research, are facilitating the growth of the 3D printing market.

– The key industry segments such as healthcare and aerospace, which are growing at a promising rate, have witnessed significant penetration of 3D printing technology.

– 3D printing is helping to create more efficient processes in the aerospace sector; aircraft manufacturers have invested billions in developing the use of metal powders through this technology to make turbine blades, jet engine combustion nozzles and structural parts.

– In 2019, the European Union planned to spend approximately EUR 300,000 in SMEs for the development of 3D printing technology.

Scope of the Report

Europe 3D printing market comprises all European countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, and all other European nations. The market for 3D printing is defined through various 3D components including printers, 3D printing materials, software, and other parts related to 3D printing.

Key Market Trends

High Adoption of 3D Prototype Parts in Automotive Industry

– With the presence of many global automotive OEMs, Europe enjoys the broad-scale implementation of 3D printing technology for design formulation and R&D applications in the automotive industry. Top automotive leaders such as BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, and many others have created a potential space for 3D technology and printers in the European market.

– BMW Group has been implementing 3D printing technology from the past 25 years for designing various auto parts and in 2018, it has printed approximately 200,000 3D components, which was 42% higher as compared to the previous years.

– In April 2019, AUDI AG, the German automaker implemented polymer 3D printing technology for its production line at the Bölllinger Höfe, Germany. Such instances of adoption are high owing to the improved capabilities of manufacturers and reduced dependence on the supply chain for critical components that can result in a breakdown.

Increased Government Spending for Development of 3D Printing Technology

– Several governments across the European Union are spending 3D printing technology for enhanced R&D outcomes. The UK government has invested a considerable amount of resources on the development of 3D printing technology.

– According to the UK 2017-2018 budget proposals, a majority of the government R&D funding will be focused on technology development and support of scientific talent. The new proposals include the use of GBP 4.7 billion, which is directed towards R&D on various upcoming technologies such as electric vehicles, drug manufacturing technologies, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

– All these verticals utilize 3D printing technology exhaustively, to increase the efficiency throughout the supply chain, driving the demand for 3D printing technology in the UK.

– The Dutch government has also performed investments towards R&D of 3D printing. The majority of these investments will be directed to the the Technical University of Eindhoven and PrintValley 2020, a burgeoning 3D printing knowledge center with enormous industry transformation potential.

Competitive Landscape

Though the presence of many regional as well global players in the Europe region is influencing the 3D printing market, the major chunk of the European market is captured by prominent players and hence the market for 3D printing is expected to be consolidated in nature. 3D Systems, Inc., Aleph Objects, Inc., ANYCUBIC 3D Printing, BCN3D Technologies, BigRep GmbH, Creality3d technology Co., Ltd, Leapfrog, Materialise NV, Mcor Technologies Limited, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company are some of the major players present in the European market. However, all these players are involved in competitive strategic developments such as acquisition, partnership, new product development and market expansion to augment their leadership position in the Europe 3D printing market.

– May 2019 – Aleph Objects, Inc., a leading US-based 3D printing vendor, expanded its business over Europe region by establishing its European headquarter at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

– April 2019 – The Bossard Group a leading component manufacturer, expanded its market in 3D printing technology by acquiring a 30% share of Ecoparts AG, a Switzerland based 3D printing company.

