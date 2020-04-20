Find out Why Biological Safety Cabinet Market is Booming Worldwide with Prominent Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Erlab, Esco, Kewaunee Scientific

The Biological Safety Cabinet Market research report consists of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Some of the major players operating in the global biological safety cabinet market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Erlab, Esco, Kewaunee Scientific, Labconco, MRC, Polypipe, ACMAS Technologies, AirClean Systems, Air Science, Azbil Telstar, Aztec Microflow, Labconco, Esco Micro Pte Ltd., NuAire, Berner International, The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific, NuAire, Bassaire, Cruma, Flow Sciences, Haldeman-Homme, Germfree Laboratories, EUROCLONE , Cruma, Berner International and BIOBASE among others.

Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market, By Type (Class I, Class II, {Class II Type A, Class II Type B}, Class III), By End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories, Academic & Research Organizations), By Application (Industrial, Academic, Research), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

This Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market report puts on view systemic company profiles which illustrate how the moves of several key players and brands are driving the market.

The Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is expected to reach USD 276.24 million by 2025, from USD 148.58 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

The biological safety cabinets are also called as biosafety cabinet (BSC) or microbiological safety cabinets which are ventilated laboratory workspace for working safely at a defined biosafety level, with materials contaminated by pathogens. The main purpose of biological safety cabinets is to protect the laboratory worker and the surrounding environment from harmful pathogens. They helps to work safely with infectious microorganisms but they also requires consistent use of good microbiological practices. They avoid biological exposure to personnel and the environment. The biosafety cabinets may also prevent experimental material from being contaminated when appropriate practices and procedures are followed.

There are three kinds of biosafety cabinets designated as Class I, II and III which are developed to meet varying research and clinical needs. Class I cabinet is distinguished on the basis of agent classification and covers low & moderate risk. It is of biosafety level 2 and 3 with the average inlet velocity of 75 and has the protection features for the users only. Class I biosafety cabinet provides personnel and environmental protection, but no product protection. Class II type biosafety cabinets are divided into type A and type B cabinets. Both the types have low & moderate risk and the biosafety level of 2 and 3 with work opening fixed average inlet velocity up to 75 in type A cabinet and velocity of 100 in type B. Both of them are used for the protection of user & material. Class II biological safety cabinet is most commonly used in MUSC’s biomedical and microbiological laboratories. Lastly, class III agent classification is of biosafety level 3 and 4 that are available with high risk for the users and material safety. Class III cabinet are completely enclosed. They are the High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter-ventilated cabinet fitted with glove ports and decontamination capabilities for entry and exit of material.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Favorable regulations driving the use of biological safety cabinets in the healthcare industry.

Increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases.

Increasing number of R&D activities in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

Rapid growth in the number of biologics increased investment in healthcare infrastructure in growing economies.

Alternative containment cabinets.

High cost of biological safety cabinets.

Market Segmentation: Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market

The global biological safety cabinet market is segmented based on product type, end user, application, distribution channel and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. The class II type market segmented in sub segmented into class II type A and class II type B.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics & testing laboratories and academic & research organizations.

Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, academic and research.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, NuAire, Inc. has announced the launch of our new biological safety cabinet, the LabGard AIR, it is a Class II, Type A2 cabinet precisely designed to meet the challenging requirements of today’s research facilities.

Competitive Analysis: Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market

The global biological safety cabinet market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biological safety cabinet market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

