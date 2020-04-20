Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market Comprehensive Study Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation, L. Gore & Associates, Tepha Inc., Meta Biomed Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, CP Medical, Inc.

The Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market report comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market By Product Type (Automated Suturing Devices (Disposable, Reusable), Sutures (Absorbable (Natural, Synthetic (Vicryl, Monocryl, Polydioxanone, Polyglycolic)), Non-Absorbable (Nylon, Prolene, Stainless Steel))), By Surgery Type (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Opthalmology, General Surgery, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global absorbable and non absorbable sutures market is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. This Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market research report encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Acquiring precious market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Market Definition:

The usage of absorbable and non absorbable sutures are increasing in today’s market owing to its benefits such as increase in the expenditures towards availing the advanced healthcare facilities, increase in the no. of hospitals ,clinics and other types of surgeries. The aging population and the patients having chronic diseases are creating a demand for the advanced surgeries. The benefits of absorbable sutures are innumerable such as General soft tissue closing or ligation especially in general surgery skin closure gastrointestinal surgery, gynecology, obstetrics, plastic surgery, urology, ophthalmic surgery , orthopedic. There are other benefits to usage of absorbable and non absorbable sutures such as excellent tissue support, minimal tissue reaction, and predictable absorption rate, soft passage through the tissues without sawing, tissue drag and trauma. There are two engines driving the rapid development of absorbable and non absorbable sutures market. The first is the increasing demand for the advance surgical procedures across the globe. The second engine is the immense technological advancement in the materials science.

Competitive Analysis :

The global absorbable and non absorbable sutures market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market. For example in January 20, 2017 Ethicon announced acquisition of Megadyne Medical Products, Inc. a privately held medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets electrosurgical tools used in operating rooms worldwide. The acquisition brings together the intelligence of Ethicon’s advanced energy devices with Megadyne’s innovative portfolio of electrosurgical tools representing a major step forward in Ethicon’s goal to deliver the most comprehensive suite of intelligent energy solutions that enhance precision and efficiency in the operating room. The report also covers the market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America global absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market.

Major Market Competitors :

Some of the major players operating in this market are

Braun Melsungen AG,

Ethicon, Inc.,

Smith & Nephew,

Demetech Corporation,

Conmed Corporation,

L. Gore & Associates,

Tepha Inc.,

Meta Biomed Co. Ltd.,

Zimmer Biomet,

CP Medical, Inc.,

Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company),

Assut Medical Sarl,

DyNek Pty Ltd,

Footberg Ltd.,

Stoelting Co.,

Unimed Medical Industries, Ltd.,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Medtronic,

Surgical Specialties Corporation,

Resorba Medical GmbH,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

AD Surgical,

Suture Express,

Santec Medicalprodukte GmbH,

Clinisut,

Coreflon,

Aspen Surgical,

Vigilenz Medical Devices Sdn Bhd,

Medipac S.A., Sutures, Ltd. and Pierson Surgical Ltd

among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Absorbable and Non absorbable Market is segmented

Product type:

Usability, End-user, Distribution channel and Geography.

On the basis of product type:

Automated suturing devices and sutures segments.

Based on application:

Cardiovascular, orthopedic, general surgery, plastic surgery, veterinary surgery, dental surgery and others.

On the basis of end users :

Hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare and, others.

Based on Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others

