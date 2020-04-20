Global AI in Hospital Management Market will Register a Significant CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | 26.2% CAGR | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global AI in Hospital Management Market Ecosystem size was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2018 and expanding at a CAGR of 26.2% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Hospital Management Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The need for next-gen technologies like AI to deal with COVID-19 could be one of the most important milestones in the AI ecosystem. From last, 4-month utilization of AI is assisting global institutes for early warning and alerts, tracking and prediction, data dashboards and early diagnosis. Applications or use cases of AI vary from each node of the ecosystem, various technologies from this Umbrella Technology are contributing to prevent and predict this pandemic. Naturally, by the end of 2021 penetration AI in Public Safety, Healthcare and the related sector is expected to increase at least 3 times.

AI is making healthcare facilities more efficient and is improving the lives of healthcare providers and patients by automating tasks in minimal costs and time. Healthcare AI will be an area in which investments will grow rapidly. Companies such AiCure, Amara Health Analytics, and Apixio are bringing a variety of approaches to the use of AI in hospital management ecosystem. By 2025, hospital management companies will spend an average of $54 million on artificial intelligence projects. This will improve the performance of hospitals, doctors, and nurses, and will give patients a more engaged and personalized service.

AI in Hospital Management Market Ecosystem Segmentation:

Major players operating in the space of AI in Hospital Management Market are engaged in both organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures & partnerships, expansions, and product development, among others,

The major players operating in the global AI in Hospital Management Market Ecosystem are as follows: AiCure, Amara Health Analytics, and Apixio and more…

By Application: Predictive Maintenance/Self Diagnostics, Fraud Reduction, Cybersecurity, Network Security, Network Optimization, Virtual Assistance, Network Operations & Monitoring Management, Security & Surveillance, Recommendation Engines, Predictive Merchandising, Inventory Management, Others.

AI IN HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT MARKET ECOSYSTEM – BASED ON REGIONS:

In 2018, North America was dominating the global market for AI in Hospital Management. Increasing implementation of healthcare IT solutions, a well-recognized healthcare sector, and the availability of funding for developing AI competencies are some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the market in the region. The U.S. held the largest revenue share in North America and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Innovations in technology and several government proposals are facilitating the adoption of digital platforms in life sciences.

The Asia Pacific is expected to develop as the fastest growing region in the coming years. Improvement in the infrastructure for healthcare IT, rising number of AI start-ups, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies are some of the factors that are contributing to market growth. Increasing government initiatives for AI technology in this region are likely to support growth. For instance, in March 2019, in South Korea, the Ministry of Science and ICT announced that it would initiate a trial service of an AI-based precision medicine service named Dr. Answer, in December 2019

