Global AI in Processor Market will Register a CAGR of about 25% between 2020 and 2026 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global AI in Processor Market Ecosystem size was valued at $14.8 billion in 201 and expanding at a CAGR of 25% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Processor Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The need for next-gen technologies like AI to deal with COVID-19 could be one of the most important milestones in the AI ecosystem. From last, 4-month utilization of AI is assisting global institutes for early warning and alerts, tracking and prediction, data dashboards and early diagnosis. Applications or use cases of AI vary from each node of the ecosystem, various technologies from this Umbrella Technology are contributing to prevent and predict this pandemic. Naturally, by the end of 2021 penetration AI in Public Safety, Healthcare and the related sector is expected to increase at least 3 times.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) processor Ecosystem will grow more than twice in the next 5 Years. The IT industry is witnessing a lot of transformations and growth with new technological breakthroughs like “Artificial Intelligence processor”. Demand from the communications, data processing, and consumer electronics sectors is largely driving this market. The AI Processor and System on Chip (SoC) will make up most of the total market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Major players operating in the space of AI in Processor market are engaged in both organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures & partnerships, expansions, and product development, among others



The major players operating in the global AI in Processor ecosystem are as follows: Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, ARM and more…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, transportations, Automotive, Retail, BFSI Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas and Others.



AI IN PROCESSOR MARKET ECOSYSTEM :

The global AI Processor Ecosystem size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2018. At present, the US dominates the artificial intelligence processor market owing to technological advancements. Increasing penetration of HUD screens in luxury cars, smart wearables, smartphones, etc., will raise the adoption of AI solutions in Europe. Asia-Pacific is still in the early stage of this technology, but China is currently dominating the AI Processor Ecosystem. China is gradually competing with the U.S. in technological innovation in AI processor. Leaders such as Nvidia are supplying GPUs adapted for AI training loads to Microsoft, Amazon Web services, and Tesla. But gradually, Google, Facebook, Huawei, Alibaba, Baidu, and Amazon are becoming active in this area, as these companies feel that they can also produce AI Processor tht will address their specific needs and trade-offs between performance and power consumption.

