Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Research Report 2020 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2025

This report studies the global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Airports are constantly seeking new methods to improve their operational efficiencies and enhance passenger air travel. Airport information systems support the business goals of ensuring an efficient, passenger-friendly, and cost-effective airport operation. They also interface and integrate most of the electronic information within the airport, thus ensuring the smooth flow of information for operations, management, and security. The airport operations control center (AOCC) ensures maximum productivity with the aid of process automation and high efficiency in operations, revised deployment of personnel in core functions and progression capabilities, improved safety protocols, and more impactful organizational contribution through trend analysis and forecasting.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2148010
The North American region is estimated to lead the global airport information systems market in 2018 by accounting for a market share of 43.6%.
In 2017, the global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Amadeus IT Group
HCL Infosystems
RESA
Rockwell Collins
Thales Group
Cisco Systems
IBM
Microsoft
NEC
Ultra Electronics Holdings
Siemens Postal
INFORM
Intersystems Group
VELATIA
Lufthansa Systems
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2148010
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airport Operation Control Centers (AOCC)
Departure Control Systems (DCS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Class-A Airport
Class-B Airport
Class-C Airport
Class-D Airport
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Airport Information Systems (AIS) in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-airport-information-systems-ais-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airport Information Systems (AIS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Airport Information Systems (AIS) Manufacturers
Airport Information Systems (AIS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Airport Information Systems (AIS) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Airport Information Systems (AIS) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Airport Information Systems (AIS)
1.1 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market by Type
1.3.1 Airport Operation Control Centers (AOCC)
1.3.2 Departure Control Systems (DCS)
1.4 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Class-A Airport
1.4.2 Class-B Airport
1.4.3 Class-C Airport
1.4.4 Class-D Airport
Chapter Two: Global Airport Information Systems (AIS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Airport Information Systems (AIS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Amadeus IT Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Servi
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
- Operational Analytics Market Share and Growth Analysis 2025, Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industry And Top Companies (Wipro, IBM, Oaims, Appnomic, Apptio, Etc.) - April 20, 2020
- Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market 2025 maximum benefit and growth potential : Accenture, Capgemini, IBM, Infosys, TCS - April 20, 2020
- Global Enterprise Unified Communications and Voice Equipment Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025 , at a CAGR of X.X% during forecast period: Adtran, Ericson-LG, IBM, MDS Gateways, Microsoft, Nortel Networks - April 20, 2020