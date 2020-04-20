Global Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound Market Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents and Forecast by 2026

Global automated whole-breast ultrasound market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound report compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries. You can gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the commercial landscape. This market report assesses the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. This market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. The Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound report aids in understanding the future outlook and prospects for the healthcare industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated whole-breast ultrasound market are Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SonoCiné., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automated whole-breast ultrasound market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated whole-breast ultrasound market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of breast cancer will drive market growth

Growing aging population is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Increasing government initiative to support ABWU will also uplift the market growth

Rising awareness about early detection of breast cancer also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Complexity associated with the generation of false results by ultrasound screening also restricts the growth of this market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound Market

By End- User

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Center

By Equipment

Monitor

Arm with the Ultrasound Transducer

By Application

Pre-operative Evaluation

Screening

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Afric

