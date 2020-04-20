Global Banknote Market Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2020 Edition

The Global Banknote Market is estimated to reach US$15.03 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.72% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2024. The factors such as increasing number of ATMs globally and rising population are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by counterfeiting of banknotes and rapid growth of electronic payments. A few notable trends include adoption of polymer banknotes, security designs, automation in cash sorting, use of durable solutions for printing currencies and implementation of demonetization policies.

The global banknote market volume is segmented into Notes with thread and Notes without thread. The global banknote market is highly dominated by production of banknotes with security threads.

The global banknote market is expected to grow in future due to improving economic conditions, rising global population and growing number of ATMs. In terms of geographical areas, the U.S. and Euro zone are major contributors to the global banknote market supported by their economies and high production volumes and values. However, the production volume of Euro banknotes continued to decline in the previous year.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global banknote market, segmented into state print works (SPW), commercial print works, and overspill SPMs.

• The major regional markets (The U.S., Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient Group, Crane Co., CCL Industries Inc and Orell Füssli Holding AG) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Banknote Suppliers

• Raw Material Providers

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Contents

1. Banknote Market – An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Banknote Manufacturing Process

1.3 Banknote Printing, Packaging and Waste Management

1.4 Banknote Distribution Logistics Model

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Increasing Use of Contactless Payment Methods

2.3 Growing Mobile Payments Users

2.4 Regional Measures Regarding Cash Payments

3. Global Banknote Market Analysis

3.1 Official Foreign Exchange Reserves by Currency

3.2 Allocated Reserves by Currency

3.3 Banknote Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Issued Banknotes Volume

3.5 Issued Banknotes Volume by Type

3.6 Banknote Market by Segment

3.7 Banknote Substrate Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Banknote Substrate Market by Segment

3.8.1 Global SPM Market Forecast by Volume

3.8.2 Global CPM Market Forecast by Volume

3.8.3 Global Polymer Market Forecast by Volume

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US

4.1.1 The U.S. Banknotes Production Volume

4.1.2 The U.S. Banknotes Production Volume by Denomination

4.2 The Eurozone

4.2.1 Euro Banknotes Production Volume

4.2.2 Euro Banknotes Production Volume by Denomination

4.2.3 Euro Banknotes Production Value

4.2.4 Euro Banknotes Production Value by Denomination

4.3 The UK

4.3.1 Stock of Notes in Circulation in the UK by Value

4.3.2 Banknotes Production Value in UK by Denomination

4.3.3 Stock of Notes in Circulation in the UK by Volume

4.3.4 Banknotes Production Volume in UK by Denomination

4.3.5 Issue of Bank of England Banknotes by Value

4.3.6 Value Share of Banknotes Issued in UK by Denomination

4.3.7 Destruction of Bank of England Banknotes by Value

4.3.8 Value of Destructed Banknotes in UK by Denomination

4.4 Australia

4.4.1 Australia Banknote Production Volume

4.4.2 Australia Issued Banknotes Volume by Denomination

4.4.3 Australia Issued Banknotes Value

4.4.4 Australia Issued Banknotes Value by Denomination

4.5 New Zealand

4.5.1 New Zealand’s Low Denomination Notes in Circulation

4.5.2 New Zealand’s High Denomination Notes in Circulation

4.5.3 New Zealand Circulation of Banknotes by Denomination

4.6 Switzerland

4.6.1 Switzerland Banknotes in Circulation

4.6.2 Switzerland Banknotes Volume in Circulation by Denomination

4.6.3 Swiss Banknotes in Circulation Value by Denomination

4.6.4 Switzerland Banknotes Value in Circulation by Denomination

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of ATMs

5.1.2 Growing Population Worldwide

5.2 Key Trends

5.2.1 Adoption of Polymer Banknotes

5.2.2 Security by Design

5.2.3 Automation in Cash Sorting

5.2.4 Implementation of Demonetization Policies

5.2.5 Use of Durable Solutions for Printing Currencies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rapid Electronic Transaction Growth

5.3.2 Counterfeiting of Banknotes

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.2 Global Commercial Print Market Share by Company

6.3 Global Banknote Substrate Market Share by Company

6.4 Global Polymer Market Share by Company

6.5 Global Security Features Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 De La Rue plc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Giesecke & Devrient Group

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Crane Co.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 CCL Industries Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Orell Füssli Holding AG

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

