Global Beauty Devices Market Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
- Nu Skin Enterprises
- Panasonic Corporation
- Procter & Gamble
- L’Oréal
- TRIA BEAUTY
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Silkn.com
- Amorepacific.
- SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Conair Corporation
Trending Beauty Devices Market Developments in 2019
- In August 2019, Bod, an Australia based medicinal marijuana company has collaborated with UTS the University of Technology Sydney for producing an ant-aging skin cream by infusing cannabidiol (CBD) a non-psychotic compound found in cannabis. The acquisition of these two companies accompanied by Greenfield MC Cultivation which is licensed cannabis importer in Australia will enroll Asia-Pacific exporters for developing the anti-aging cream.
- In March 2019, Church & Dwight Co., has partnered with Ideavillage Products Corporations in order to acquire the brands “Flawless” including “Finishing Touch” manufacturer of hair removal product.. Flawless is renowned company for manufacturing women’s electric hair removal devices and products. This recent takeover will channelize the revenue flow in the global market of beauty devices.
Scope of the Beauty Devices Market
Beauty market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America in South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa.
All country based analysis of the beauty device market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The different constraints links up on whole to build a complete market, the following para describes the bifurcation of the markets.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices, oxygen and steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin derma rollers, cellulite reduction devices. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into salon, spa, home and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into domestic purpose, commercial purpose, others. Lastly the end user is the final segmentation which is segmented into hospitals, clinics, dermatology clinics, skin and beauty clinics, and cosmetic centers.
Key Pointers Covered in the Beauty Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Shares in different regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market innovators study
