Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Film Market (By Installed Capacity, Production, Demand and Region) : Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Film Market is expected to record a value of US$24.84 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.83%, during 2020-2024. The factors such as rising demand for plastic packaging, accelerating manufacturing of electronic products, growth in digital printing, increasing retail sales of food and grocery, expansion of pharmaceutical industry and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the market growth. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by the heavy production cost of BOPET film and high prices of BOPET film. A few notable trends may include rising production capacity of flat panel display, rising growth of cosmetic products, development of biodegradable and water soluble films and rising awareness about the BOPET films.

The global BOPET film market is evolving rapidly over vast rates every year, owing to the continuous increase in its market demand. BOPET film has become a crucial component of every end-use sector due to the presence of versatile qualities. The BOPET striking features such as product quality, shelf life extension, high tensile strength and high durability make it an ideal product for packaging. The enormous application in packaging industry is the major reason for the BOPET film industry growth.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia-Pacific, due to the rapid urbanization, particularly in China and India. Rapid urbanization has led to the continuous changes in people’s lifestyles. Urban people have adopted a modern way of living, which contributed to the increase in BOPET film consumption as a premium product for various household purposes, including packaging. Therefore, Asia-Pacific has witnessed a modest growth in BOPET film market, which is further expected to contribute considerably to the global BOPET film market in coming years.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) film market.

The major regional and country markets (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe and ROW), along with the country coverage of China, India and North America have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Toray Industries, Kolon Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Film Ltd. and Essel Propack) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Plastic and Polyester manufacturers

Raw Material suppliers and distributors

End Users (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, E&E, imaging & graphics, etc.)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Manufacturing Process of BOPET Films

1.3 Advantages of BOPET Film

1.4 Applications of BOPET Film

1.5 Importance of BOPET Film In Packaging

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global BOPET Film Market by Value

2.2 Global BOPET Film Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global BOPET Film Installed Capacity

2.4 Global BOPET Film Installed Capacity Forecast

2.5 Global BOPET Film Installed Capacity by Regions

2.6 Global BOPET Film Production Volume

2.7 Global BOPET Film Production Volume Forecast

2.8 Global BOPET Film Market Demand

2.9 Global BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

2.10 Global BOPET Film Market Demand by Regions

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific BOPET Film Installed Capacity

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific BOPET Film Installed Capacity Forecast

3.1.3 Asia-Pacific BOPET Film Installed Capacity by Regions

3.1.4 China BOPET Film Installed Capacity

3.1.5 China BOPET Film Installed Capacity Forecast

3.1.6 India BOPET Film installed Capacity

3.1.7 India BOPET Film Installed Capacity Forecast

3.1.8 Asia-Pacific BOPET Film Market Demand

3.1.9 Asia-Pacific BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.1.10 Asia-Pacific BOPET Film Market Demand by Regions

3.1.11 China BOPET Film Market Demand

3.1.12 China BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.1.13 India BOPET Film Market Demand

3.1.14 India BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.2 Americas

3.2.1 Americas BOPET Film Installed Capacity

3.2.2 Americas BOPET Film Installed Capacity Forecast

3.2.3 Americas BOPET Film Installed Capacity by Regions

3.2.4 North America BOPET Film Installed Capacity

3.2.5 North America BOPET Film Installed Capacity Forecast

3.2.6 North America BOPET Film Production Volume

3.2.7 North America BOPET Film Production Volume Forecast

3.2.8 Americas BOPET Film Market Demand

3.2.9 Americas BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.2.10 Americas BOPET Film Market Demand by Regions

3.2.11 North America BOPET Film Market Demand

3.2.12 North America BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.2.13 North America BOPET Film Market Demand by Applications

3.2.14 North America Packaging & Metalizing BOPET Film Market Demand

3.2.15 North America Packaging & Metalizing BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.2.16 North America Industrial BOPET Film Market Demand

3.2.17 North America Industrial BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.2.18 North America Electrical & Electronic BOPET Film Market Demand

3.2.19 North America Electrical & Electronic BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.2.20 North America Imaging & Graphics BOPET Film Market Demand

3.2.21 North America Imaging & Graphics BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe BOPET Film Market Demand

3.3.2 Europe BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

3.4 ROW

3.4.1 ROW BOPET Film Market Demand

3.4.2 ROW BOPET Film Market Demand Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Plastic Packaging

4.1.2 Accelerating Manufacturing of Electrical and Electronic Products

4.1.3 Growth in Digital Printing

4.1.4 Increasing Retail Sales of Food and Grocery

4.1.5 Expansion of Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.6 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.7 Environmental-Friendly

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Production Capacity of Flat Panel Display

4.2.2 Increasing Growth of Cosmetics Products

4.2.3 Development of Bio-Degradable and Water-Soluble Films

4.2.4 Rising Awareness about BOPET Packaging Films

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Heavy Manufacturing Cost of BOPET Films

4.3.2 High Prices of BOPET Films

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Major BOPET Producers by Installed Capacity

5.1.2 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players – Market Capitalization Comparison

5.2 Indian Market

5.2.1 Key Players – Business Model Competency Framework

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Toray Industries

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Kolon Industries

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Polyplex Corporation

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Uflex Ltd.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Essel Propack (Essel Group)

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

