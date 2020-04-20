Global Concrete Admixtures Market (Water Reducing, Shrinkage Reducing, Corrosion Inhibiting and Set Retarding) : Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Global Concrete Admixtures Market is estimated to reach US$25.3 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.04% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023. The factors such as accelerating economy, increasing urban population, rising construction activities are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by rising product prices and complexity of planning and building regulations. A few notable trends include growing infrastructural development activities, escalating immigration and internal migration and growing use of ready to mix concrete.

The concrete admixtures are segmented into four main product types, which includes, Water reducing, Shrinkage reducing, Corrosion inhibiting and Set retarding and Others. In the concrete admixtures market, water reducing segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. Increasing building and construction activities and infrastructure projects, growing need for repair and maintenance helped water reducing to remain at top position amongst all the segments.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific due to different housing and entertainment projects in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. The U.S. and Europe are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. Increasing investment in expanding construction capacity in the U.S. propelled the demand for concrete admixtures.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global concrete admixture market, segmented into Water reducing, Shrinkage reducing, Corrosion inhibiting and Set retarding and Others

• The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA & Europe) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the U.S., China and Brazil.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sika AG, BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Ashland, Arkema S.A. and Dow Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Concrete Admixtures Manufacturers

• Raw Material/Component Suppliers

• End Users

• Consulting Firms

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Admixtures

1.2 Functions of Concrete Admixtures

1.3 Types of Concrete Admixtures

1.4 Classification of Chemical Concrete Admixtures

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

2.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Concrete Admixture Market by Product Type

2.3.1 Global Concrete Admixture Market Share by Product Type

2.3.2 Global Water Reducing Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Shrinkage Reducing Market Forecast by Value

2.3.4 Global Corrosion Inhibiting Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Set Retarding Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Concrete Admixture Market by Application

2.4.1 Global Concrete Admixture Market Share by Application

2.4.2 Global Non-Residential Concrete Admixture Market by Value

2.4.3 Global Non-Residential Concrete Admixture Market Forecast by Value

2.4.4 Global Residential Concrete Admixture Market by Value

2.4.5 Global Residential Concrete Admixture Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Concrete Admixture Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 China Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

3.1.4 China Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

3.2 North America

3.2.1 North America Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

3.2.2 North America Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 The U.S. Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

3.2.4 The U.S. Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 The U.S. Concrete Admixtures Market Share by Application

3.2.6 The U.S. Residential Concrete Admixture Market by Value

3.2.7 The U.S. Residential Concrete Admixture Market Forecast by Value

3.2.8 The U.S. Non-Residential Concrete Admixture Market by Value

3.2.9 The U.S. Non-Residential Concrete Admixture Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

3.3.2 Europe Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

3.4 LAMEA

3.4.1 LAMEA Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

3.4.2 LAMEA Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Brazil Concrete Admixtures Market by Value

3.4.4 Brazil Concrete Admixtures Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Economy

4.1.2 Increasing Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Construction Activities

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Escalating Immigration and Internal Migration

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Ready Mix Concrete in Developing Countries

4.2.3 Growing Infrastructural Development Activities

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rising Product Prices

4.3.2 Complexity of Planning and Building Regulations

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 Global Concrete Admixture Market Share by Company

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 European Concrete Admixture Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Sika AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 BASF SE

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 RPM International Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Ashland Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Arkema S.A

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Dow Inc.

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

